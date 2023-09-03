10 dead, 3 injured in lightning in 6 districts of Odisha

Ten people died and three were injured on Saturday due to lightning in six districts of Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) which deals with disaster management in the state said.

One person died in Angul district, two in Bolangir, one in Boudh, one in Jagatsinghpur, one in Dhenkanal and four in Khordha, the SRC said. The three injured were from Khordha district, he added.

In a message on X, SRC Odisha said, “Today (02.09.2023), 10 persons died & 3 persons injured in 6 districts due to lightning. Angul -01, Bolangir -02, Boudh- 01, Jagatsinghpur -01, Dhenkanal -01, and Khordha – 04 (and 03 injured).”

Earlier in May, three people including a woman lost their lives after lightning struck at different places under Saranakula police limits in Nayagarh district.

