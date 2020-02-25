At least ten people have been killed including the Head Constable of the Delhi Police as violence broke out between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting the law, in northeast Delhi, since Saturday. Nearly 150 people have been left injured, with around 50 police personnel too got injured in the incident and have been hospitalised during the unprecedented violence. Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Delhi’s Maujpur and Brahmpuri, today morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lieutenant Governor and leaders of political parties today in the afternoon.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called an urgent meeting of all the MLAs today as violence continues in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpur, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri with incidents of stone-pelting.

With reports of mobs torching shops and homes using petrol bombs, the Delhi government ordered all private and government schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district to remain shut on Tuesday.

Internal examinations in government schools have also been postponed. “Internal exams will not be held in schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district. All private and government schools will remain shut. I have spoken to HRD minister Dr R P Nishank and requested that board exams in this area be suspended,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

दिल्ली में हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थईस्ट ज़िले में कल स्कूलों की गृह परीक्षाएँ नहीं होंगी और सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सम्बंध में मैंने HRD Minister @DrRPNishank जी से बात की है कि इस ज़िले में कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा भी स्थगित कर दी जाए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

In view of the violence, the DMRC has also terminated its services at Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babrpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

Security Update Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 24, 2020

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah held a two and half hours long meeting late on Monday night with Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik, IB chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others on Delhi violence.

Three firefighters too were left injured in the violence after some people burnt a fire engine while stones were hurled at another one.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

Meanwhile, four cases have been registered in connection with the violence during protests between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and nearby areas, police said on Monday.

Earlier, yesterday, Kejriwal condoled the death of the police constable and appealed to the people to give up violence. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also called for peace while condemning the violence in Northeast Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the violence. He said “peaceful protests are sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified”.