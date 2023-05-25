10 booked for objectionable letter against RSS in Indore

The police in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh have registered an FIR against 10 unidentified persons for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing objectionable material against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal.

Police officials said a case has been registered under section 153-A of the IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur, the FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by a 45-year-old Hindu woman.

The police official said they were checking CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of those who distributed such pamphlets.

Sources said the pamphlets, some of which were distributed outside a mosque, were addressed to young unmarried Muslim girls, cautioning them to be aware of the RSS and Bajrang Dal’s attempts to convert them to Hinduism through ‘Bhagwa love trap’.

The girls have been addressed as ‘Sisters’ in the pamphlets while the sender’s name below the letter is mentioned as, ‘Your Faithful Brother’.