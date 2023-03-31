10.97 million mobile numbers seeded in Aadhaar during February: UIDAI

Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents during February 2023, a jump of more than 93 per cent over the previous month.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to link their Aadhaar documents with mobile numbers for better and effective communication while availing welfare services and accessing multitude of voluntary services.

The jump is indicative of UIDAI’s continuous encouragement, facilitation, and residents’ willingness to keep their mobile numbers updated for availing various services.

Nearly, 1700 Central and State social welfare direct benefit transfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.

There is a growing adoption and usage of Aadhaar across sectors in India. In the month of February alone, 226.29 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed, more than 13 per cent over January when 199.62 crore such transactions were carried out.

Cumulatively, 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions have been executed so far, by the end of February 2023. While a majority of the authentication transaction numbers were carried out by using fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP processes.

Similarly, Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a stellar role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business. More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February.

Adoption of e-KYC has reduced the cost of various services for customers. Cumulatively, Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far have gone past 1,439.04 crore by the end of February.

Whether it is AePS for last mile banking, Aadhaar enabled DBT for direct fund transfer, e-KYC for identity verification, or authentications, Aadhaar has been playing a key role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India, and enabling ease of living for residents.

During the past decade, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of residents in India and it is being used for availing several government schemes and services.

Residents who got their Aadhaar numbers issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.