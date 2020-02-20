It is around one lakh people and not seven million as claimed by Donald Trump, are expected to turn up to see the American President along a 22-km-long road in Ahmedabad after he lands in India, the city’s Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said on Thursday.

The crowd estimate by the Municipal Commissioner is much less than the one claimed by President Trump in a press conference.

President Trump had jokingly told reporters that now he will “not feel good” about the size of the crowd that he addresses in the US which is usually between 40,000 to 50,000.

“He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people… I’m not going to feel so good… There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad),” Donald Trump said.

Earlier on February 16, Nehra had tweeted that “more than 1 lakh participants have already confirmed for the 22 km roadshow”.

#MaruAmdavad says #NamasteTrump#IndiaRoadShow is getting bigger & bigger 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 More than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22 km roadshow Great opportunity for #Ahmedabad to present Indian Culture to the World Keep following @AmdavadAMC for more details https://t.co/xcJJbwgUE7 — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) February 16, 2020

President Trump along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit in India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to New Delhi, he will make a stop in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to address a joint public meeting with PM Modi at a stadium.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday held a high-level meeting, at his residence to take stock of preparedness ahead of Trump’s visit.

Over the last three years, President Trump and PM Modi have developed a personal friendship and in 2019, the duo met four times including their joint address before a strong 50,000 crowd of Indian-Americans in Houston.