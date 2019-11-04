One person has been reportedly killed and 15 others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday.

Of the injured, four are said to be in a critical condition.

According to reports, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces at a vegetable market in Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.

All those who were injured have been admitted to hospital and condition of some of them is said to be critical, a PTI report said.

The market area has been cordoned off after the attack and search operations are underway.

Monday’s attack came when markets were open and traffic was moving normally in the civil lines area of the Srinagar city.

After nearly three months public transport was also visible in the Civil Lines and the Srinagar city outskirts.

Public transport in these areas had remained suspended for nearly 90 days.

This is the third grenade attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 days.

On October 29, unidentified terrorists opened fire at the CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Drubgaon area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

On October 28, at least 19 people were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.

The attack came two days after six security personnel were injured after an attack was launched on them in Kakasarai area of Karan Nagar in Srinagar.

Earlier in October, at least 11 people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a crowded market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

On October 5, at least 14 people, including two women and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, terrorists have also been targetting truck drivers and labourers in the Valley.

The attacks are part of Pakistan-backed terrorists’ gameplan to terrorise traders, including apple traders, from going about business, which the government has been boosting.

Post the revocation of Article 370, militants have been resorting to civilian killings and threats to instil fear among the people so that the return of normalcy is prevented in the valley. The residents were reportedly asked to shut their shops in protest against the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370.