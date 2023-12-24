1 dead, 8 injured after bus hits several vehicles in Surat

One person died and eight others were injured after a bus rammed into several vehicles in Surat on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the accident took place on Saturday night.

“As many as nine people were injured (after a bus hit several vehicles) in the incident and one of them later succumbed to his injuries. The others are currently receiving treatment,” Shalini Agarwal, the commissioner of the Surat Municipal Corporation, said.

State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya visited the injured, who are currently under treatment at the hospital.

The municipal commissioner said the police are carrying out a probe into the incident.

“Based on the investigation report, we will take necessary action,” she added.

Further details are awaited

Advertisement