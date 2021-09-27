Over 1.71 crore workers register with e-Shram govt portal

More than 1.71 crore workers from organized and unorganized sectors register with the Labour Ministry’s recently launched e-Shram portal—the first-ever national database of unorganized workers made by the Union Labour Ministry.

The portal was launched on August 26 and within a month its registration crossed 1.71 crore half of which include female workers, said a senior officer of the Labour Ministry here on Sunday.

The portal was made to create a national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers so as benefits of social sectors schemes could reach them.

The figure above depicts the weekly progress of the registration exercise. “Importantly, the drive has strengthened with the mobilization of workers achieving a greater mileage each week. Compared to the second week with over 19.52 lakhs registration, registrations in the third and the fourth week gained exponentially. In week four, over 69.53 lakh workers registered at the e-Shram portal, the Ministry said.

The government has made registration necessary for workers in the unorganized sector. More than 400 trades have already been represented on the portal.

“We want everyone to register so that every worker including those who perform very small work is able to avail the benefits of government schemes. Moreover, those who register on the portal now are eligible to get insurance up to Rs. 2 lakh,” said the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav.