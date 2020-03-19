Mixed nut butter can be best relished on a whole grain toast with lots of assorted berries on the top for breakfast. This butter can either be bought from store or can be prepared at home. The homemade version is extra thick, creamy, pure, healthy, delicious and far superior in quality than store-bought nut butter. It is more affordable too. Patience is the key for the best outcome.

Making mixed nut butter at home is easy provided you have a high-speed blender or food processor in your kitchen. Because this butter takes little more time in blending to a creamy texture and thus patience, try making it when you have some extra time and good mood. Here is the recipe:

Yields: 1 kilogram

Ingredients

Raw Almonds: 250 grams

Raw Hazelnuts: 250 grams

Raw Peanuts: 200 grams

Raw Walnuts: 200 grams

Raw Cashew nuts: 100 grams

Salt: 1/3 tsp

Method

Pick good quality, organic raw almonds, cashew nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and peanuts. Dry roast them in a thick bottom pan for 10-15 minutes on low flame one by one stirring frequently. All the nuts should be golden crunchy after roasting. Turn off the flame and transfer all the nuts together in a flat tray to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

When the nuts are still warm but not hot, transfer them together to a high-speed blender or food processor. Blend them until creamy pausing after small intervals to scrape down the sides and then blend again. It will take some time to covert the nuts into creamy texture. Be patient. Keep scraping the sides and breaking the lump and blend again. Repeat this cycle as many times as required until all the nuts turn into creamy butter form. If the mixture gets hot while blending, give a rest for some time to cool it down and blend again after a few minutes of break.

When the nuts finally turn into a creamy butter, add little salt and blend again to mix it well. Let the butter cool at room temperature completely. Transfer it to a dry and clean mason jar having air tight lid. You can store it in refrigerator for up to three to four weeks.

Tips to make perfect mixed nut butter

Use high-quality organic almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts, peanuts and walnuts.

Roast them one by one as cashew nuts take less time to become crunchy brown than almonds and the same happens with other nuts too.

Keep stirring the nuts frequently for even roasting and preventing them from burning.

Remove the papery skin of hazelnuts and peanuts after dry roasting them when they are still warm. Just rub them against one another using a kitchen towel. Although all the skin would not come off but remove as much as possible.

To make this butter, use only a high-speed blender or food processor. Also, blend the nuts when they are still warm. Your job would be easier and quicker with best results.

You can fill mixed nut butter in attractive mason jars and tie a colourful ribbon on their necks. This freshly homemade nut butter can make for a memorable handmade gift for your health-conscious near and dear ones. This butter contains no oil, water or sweetener. Adding these ingredients tend to disrupt the real rich taste and perfect texture of the butter and that should be completely avoided.

Note: One kilogram of nuts yields one kilogram of butter. You can also add cinnamon to the butter for a hint of spice at the time of adding salt to it.

Simply pure and luscious!