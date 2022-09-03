Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Here are deals, discounts and timings

Flipkart big billion days 2022 is soon to hit the e-commerce platform with the season of festivals around the corner. However, the company has not yet revealed the date. It is likely to start at the end of September. Last year, it took place between 3 to 10th October.

It is Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year which offers deals, discounts, and offers of all products across all categories. So, be ready to shop your all wishlist.

Here are the All the Details:

The Official website has mentioned that Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 includes some of the best-selling mobile phones such as iPhone SE, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G, and Samsung F13. iPhone’s other series will also have a huge cut on their prices.

Discounts up to 90%

This time users will be getting a massive discount of up to 80% on electronics and accessories like printers, monitors, gaming laptops, screen guards and trimmers as well. Similarly, TV and appliances also include discounts of up to 80%.

Apart from that fashion, beauty, toys and sports products discounts range between 60 to 90%.

Flipkart big billion days 2022 is allowing home and kitchen lovers to buy the best products on their bucket list at a budgeted price. Home, Kitchen, Furniture and Mattresses will be available at a discounted rate of up to 50 to 85%.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Timings

Flipkart big billion days 2022 sale may start in the last week of September. During the sale, customers will get their crazy offers and deals at 12 Am, 8 AM, and 4 PM.

Apart from this there will be also rush hours with early bird specials, and Tick Tock deals. Tick Tock deals will offer a new deal every hour with the lowest price, as mentioned on the official website.

10% instant discount on credit card

Every year Flipkart offers an eight-day sale offers discounts on purchases. This time you will be getting a 10% instant discount on your every purchase through Axis and ICICI bank credit cards during the sale period.