WUD presents an art exhibition on International Women’s Day, ‘The Power Within, The Power Beyond’

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the World University of Design invites you on the inauguration of an art exhibition at Gallery Art Konsult, “The Power Within, The Power Beyond” curated by Akansha Wadhwani (Associate Professor at The School of Visual Arts, WUD) with the women artists including Arpana Caur, Dimple B Shah, Dipti Gupta, Dr. Sushma Yadav, Gayatri Apte, Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Manjari Sharma, Nalini Misra Tyabji, Nupur Kundu, Rini Dhumal, Usha Garodia and Vasudha Thozhur at 6pm on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at Gallery Art Konsult, # 1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by H.E. Coromoto Godoy – Calderon, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

“The Power Within, The Power Beyond” art exhibition will be on for public view from 11am to 5pm from March 10th to 15th, 2022 at Gallery Art Konsult, # 1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, WUD) says, “In the past couple of decades, we have seen policies and practices that advance the rights of women in many ways, including giving women the space to own their power. In the next few years, I think, aside from continuing this work, we need to work with men who occupy power to become comfortable with sharing their power. If men cannot be equal partners in this march towards equality, we will end up in a men vs women situation, which I think is a misguided conflict. This is relevant in the art space as well, where men occupy pole positions in many institutions and enjoy the consequent recognition and fame. By visibilising the work of women, including the incoming generations of young women artists, we can clear the path for them to progress in their careers with ease and confidence. Every March, on the occasion of Womens Day, we start talking about women – I think we should be looking at equality for women in workspaces, art galleries and museums as a practice that we can meaningfully engage with, every day, all year around.”

World Design University (WUD) is India’s first university dedicated to educating students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India – Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana – WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under Section 2(f) and Section 22 of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.