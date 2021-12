World University of Design, Announces Admissions for the year 2022

The World University of Design invites online applications from candidates for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines being offered at the university for the year 2022. WUD DAT 2022, the design aptitude-based entrance exam is scheduled for Saturday, February 5th, 2022.

For the upcoming academic session, the World University of Design (WUD) has made its application forms available on its website. Admissions are open for nearly 30 programs offered across Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture, and Management.

In the simple application process, candidates would be required to register, verify their email IDs and fill the form. They can use the unique WUD Query Management System (WUD-QMS) for getting their queries promptly and efficiently respond to by the university admin.

Undergraduate Degrees in the offing this year are Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Arts (BA(Hons)) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) and Post Graduate Programmes are Master of Design (MDes), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA). The World University of Design also offers Diploma Programmes in Fashion Design, Graphic & Web Design, Photography, Professional Automotive Modeling, Painting, Disaster Resilient Planning & Design, and Film Acting.

Geared up for the fresh batch of students, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design) says, “We are looking forward to welcoming students with ambitions soaring high as the sky and zeal as strong as mountains. The entrance examination for academic session 2022 is designed to evaluate the aptitude of candidates towards creative education and guide them to select the right career path according to their inherent skill sets during the counseling sessions. I am hopeful that this will be another promising and bright year.”

About the World University of Design : World Design University (WUD) is India’s first university dedicated to educating students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India – Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana – WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.

Established in 2018, the World University of Design is a young university offering a myriad of programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels across disciplines like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual arts, Performing Arts & Management. Equipped with the largest portfolio of design courses in India, the university offers a number of cutting edge programs in Computer Science & Design, Transportation Design, Animation & Game Design, UX & Interaction Design, Film & Video Design, Built Environment & Habitat Studies, Design Strategy & Management, Art Education, Curatorial Practices, etc.