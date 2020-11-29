After a grand closing ceremony of the four-day long Vishwarang International Film Festival 2020, the celebration of Indian literature, culture and arts continued on Day 8 of the Tagore International Literature & Arts Festival ‘Vishwarang 2020’.

This day brought into sharp focus the future of entrepreneurship in the post-COVID world, which was followed by a conversation with renowned American-Indian author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.

With sessions like ‘Tagore, Iqbal, Faiz and their World Perspectives’ and poetry recital by Non-Resident Indians, the day was all about broadening horizons of the audience with the rich cultural heritage of great Indian philosophers and poems.

A discussion on ‘The Post-COVID World: Future of Entrepreneurship’ was held in one of the sessions of the day, where the panellists brought into focus the current challenges of entrepreneurship owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done to overcome the crisis.

The ‘Meet the Author’ sessions with renowned authors Prem Janmejai and Manoj Srivastava were the other highlights of the day.

Another major session that engaged the audience was an interaction with authors Janki Prasad Sharma and Jitendra Srivastava on ‘Hindi Literature, Art and Culture’.

The last performance of Day 8 of Vishwarang2020 saw an enthralling evening of Sitar Vadan and Sher- O- Shayari with Grammy Award Winner Ustaad Shujaat Khan.