VHAH festival brings Ramgarh Shekhawati’s rich heritage to life

Ramgarh Shekhawati, once a thriving hub of cultural richness, is regaining attention for its exquisite artistic heritage. Established by the affluent Poddar Seths, the town is renowned for its stunning Havelis adorned with intricate frescoes, which tell the story of a prosperous era.

These grand Havelis, along with temples, cenotaphs, and vibrant artwork, reflect the legacy of a time when Ramgarh Shekhawati was not just a town, but a canvas of creativity and affluence.

The town is soon set to host the Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing (VHAH) Festival, where artists and healers will come together to celebrate Ramgarh Shekhawati’s rich cultural legacy.

Organised by the Shruti Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the Government of Rajasthan, and the INTACH Shekhawati Chapter, the festival promises to be a vibrant gathering honouring the town’s heritage and healing traditions.

The VHAH Festival in Ramgarh Shekhawati will dazzle with its central theme, Shringar Rasa—a celebration of beauty, love, adornment, and romance. Perfectly timed with February’s romantic essence, the festival invites visitors to experience the enchanting interplay of art and heritage.

In a conversation with The Statesman, Shruti Nada Poddar, the visionary founder of the Shruti Foundation, explained that the VHAH Festival was created to showcase and preserve Ramgarh Shekhawati’s vibrant cultural heritage.

With a deep commitment to reviving the town’s artistic legacy, she highlighted that the festival serves as an opportunity to bring together the past and present, celebrating the region’s history, art, and traditions while ensuring their continued relevance for future generations.

This year’s festival will present a grand tribute to the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, a visionary filmmaker whose artistry transformed Indian cinema. From a mesmerizing moonlight mehfil to enchanting musical concerts, the festival will celebrate his life, iconic works, and enduring legacy.

Adding to the excitement is the launch of The Mohar Art Gallery, a tribute to the artistic brilliance of Raja Ravi Varma and M.V. Dhurandhar. Inaugurated by Prince Rama Varma, a descendant of Raja Ravi Varma, the gallery will spotlight the legacy of Shringar Rasa, beautifully reflected in Shekhawati’s frescoed havelis.

While sharing her vision for the festival, Shruti highlighted that, beyond celebrating art and culture, the goal is to empower local artisans and elevate their craftsmanship. The thoughtfully designed workshops aim to refine the skills of the community while showcasing their artistic brilliance, offering them a platform to shine and gain recognition for their exceptional talent.

The inaugural evening will showcase a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Irish performing artist Jason Donnelly and the Kalbeliya dancers, blending diverse cultural expressions into a captivating performance.

Visitors will also have the unique opportunity to enjoy captivating performances by eminent artists, including Vidushi Sujata Mohapatra, Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, Acharya Shrivatsa Goswami, and others.

The VHAH Festival is an extraordinary celebration of Ramgarh Shekhawati’s cultural and artistic vibrancy. As the town comes alive with a mix of heritage, art, and healing traditions, the festival offers a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich history and timeless beauty of this unique destination.