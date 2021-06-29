The world famous Sherlock Holmes who has mesmerised generations of readers with his uncanny knack of solving cases that completely confound everyone is back to entertain in the form of audiobooks.

On June 28, the Swedish audiobooks platform, Storytel announced that it has signed a deal with Conan Doyle Estate for new stories in audiobooks. These will be written by the popular novelist Anthony Horowitz, the Swedish audiobooks platform said.

Holmes will be ready for new intriguing and mind-boggling adventures in the audio form through this exclusive agreement between Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate. The deal will give Storytel the privilege of developing completely new stories featuring the world’s iconic and best loved detective.

The adventure stories will be penned by a group of writers who will function under the creative lead of award winning novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz.

Horowitz is recognised as one of the most versatile, prolific and successful authors in the United Kingdom. He has the unique distinction of working across varied mediums.

The author’s Alex Rider series has sold around 20 million copies worldwide, and he enjoys the credit of being a writer who has encouraged an entire generation to read. Horowitz has so far penned more than 40 books. These include new Sherlock Holmes and James Bond novels and also an award winning television series Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War.

Recently, Horowitz’s bestselling novel, “Magpie Murders” has just been filmed as TV miniseries by the same name. It is about a whodunit writer who is murdered while writing his latest mystery book. Again in August this year, his third in the series of adult novels “A Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery” ï¿½ “A Line to Kill” — will see him being involved personally in murder investigations, along with ex-DI Hawthorne.

Giving his reaction to the Press about writing the three audiobooks, Horowitz said: “This is going to be Sherlock Holmes from a very different perspective, staying true to the spirit of the books — which I have always loved — but expanding the narrative and the vision of Conan Doyle in all sorts of unexpected ways. I’m excited to be collaborating with Storytel who has a huge worldwide audience. For me this project is an adventure in itself”.

The Conon Doyle Estate too is thrilled about the audiobooks featuring the remarkable detective who is popular worldwide. “Growing up, we were always reminded of my great uncle Arthur’s passion for telling stories to his children as his mother had done with him. He created some of the world’s most famous stories and characters because of his first love for storytelling. Our mission for the estate is to expand Sir Arthur’s universe and characters far past the original stories. We are delighted to be collaborating with Storytel and Anthony Horowitz on this audio first project which will give Sherlock and his universe a whole different dimension,” observed Richard Doyle from the Estate.

According to Storytel these books will take the Homles legacy to a new place in a new digital format. Describing the project as a dream come true, Richard Henley, Storytel’s Head of Global Direct Published said: “I am more than convinced that Anthony is perfect for leading this unique project creatively.”

Interestingly the deal gives Horowitz and Storytel access to both the brand and the vast knowledge and expertise that lies in the heritage of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Across 25 markets, Storytel offers listening and reading of over 500,000 audiobooks, and recently it signed a deal with Spotify which gives access to its subscribers to listen to audiobooks from its library.

In order to cash on the twin popularity of Holmes and Horowitz, Storytel is in talks with print publishers and for adaptations for television and movies of the new adventures of the time-tested sleuth!