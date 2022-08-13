Sanjeev Kumar’s biography is a reflection of the man and actor he was

Sanjeev Kumar was the antithesis of the typical Bollywood hero doing romance and action. Not one to crave glamorous roles, he was more interested in versatility. From his mature roles in films like Mausam and Aandhi to his comic timing in Angoor or the angst of a person with disabilities in Koshish-he was truly a thinking man’s actor. His expressive face, inflections and pauses, and natural ease for lip-syncing, of it made him the complete package.

His biography Sanjeev Kumar: The Actor We All Loved is an impeccable reflection of the man, about whom not much has been known, and the actor, who drew a new line every time he appeared on the screen.

Written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, this biography takes us through Sanjeev Kumar’s journey of becoming one of the greatest actors Bollywood has seen. The biography is a compilation of essays by Sanjeev Kumar’s friends in the cinema world like Gulzar, Randhir Kapoor, and co-stars Sharmila Tagore, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Tanuja, among others. Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta shared her experience of writing the book with The Statesman correspondence.

Excerpt: