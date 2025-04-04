Saanp Seedhi: A gripping tale of suspense, wit and unexpected twists

In a dazzling display of wit, suspense, and psychological intrigue, “Saanp Seedhi” unfolds a tale that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats. Presented by Aadyam Theatre at Kamani Auditorium here, this gripping production is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play Sleuth.

In a world where love, deception, and power collide, secrets unravel and minds are pushed to the edge, Saanp Seedhi takes the audience on a thrilling journey filled with mind games, unexpected plot twists, and intense drama. With its sharp blend of satire and suspense, the play weaves a complex web of characters, each contributing to a story that is as unpredictable as it is captivating.

Advertisement

The play brings together two men who, under normal circumstances, would never cross paths. A love triangle is the unlikely force that unites them. Veteran actor Kumud Mishra portrays Anil Wadhwa, a charismatic and flamboyant director, while Sumeet Vyas plays Mayank Tiwari, a seemingly simple and straightforward architect.

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Statesman, director Shubhrajyoti Barat says Akarsh Khurana, the playwright, cleverly weaved in humour, and quickened the pace of the narrative to ensure the play appeals to a diverse audience. Whether you are a theatre enthusiast or a first-timer, from any walk of life, the play resonates with all. Barat believes this broad appeal is what truly sets Saanp Seedhi apart and gives it its unique charm.

At first, Saanp Seedhi may appear to be a light-hearted comedy, but as the story unfolds, the tension slowly builds, and what begins as a fun narrative transforms into a gripping, suspense-filled drama. The moment that truly gives you goosebumps comes at the climax, when a gunshot rings out, leaving your heart racing for what feels like an eternity.

But wait, this isn’t the end; it’s only the interval! As the second half unfolds, the passion intensifies, and the fear that once gripped one character slowly shifts to another, as surrender and tension redefine the entire story, making it a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience.

The plot, combined with the seamless performances of the cast, truly resonates with the audience. Kumud Mishra’s portrayal of Anil Wadhwa brings to life a man teetering on the brink of losing his marriage, yet unwilling to surrender.

His humor and unique way of communicating not only infuse the play with sharp satire but also reveal the underlying grief and a clever determination to stay in control of the game.

On the other hand, Mayank Tiwari masterfully brings to life the character of an ambitious architect leading an ordinary life. However, as the story takes a dramatic turn, a completely different side of his character emerges—one fueled by hatred, obsession, and a host of other intense emotions. This transformation leaves the audience questioning whether he is the hero or the villain of the tale.

It’s hard to believe that the entire show revolves around the twists and turns between just two characters, both battling for the affections of a third who never actually appears on stage, yet remains the central figure of the story.

Saanp Seedhi is not just a brilliant fusion of suspense, drama, and sharp wit, but it also showcases how a few well-crafted characters can create an unforgettable theatrical experience for the audiences.