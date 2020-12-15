India’s Infrastructure and construction industry is one of the prominent sectors in the country, yet it has battled to get fine and simple technology on site. However, the role of technology has emerged in current times like never.

India is witnessing rapid urbanization everywhere, and thus, the number of Infrastructure and construction projects are also increasing. But the on-time delivery of these projects remains the biggest concern.

According to a recent report by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 552 projects were delayed out of the 1,634 infrastructure projects it monitors, that means one of three large projects is delayed. Moreover, 373 projects also reported cost overruns.

Here, the role of technology can prove to be a saviour. The construction and infrastructure sector should implement digitalization, innovative technologies, and new construction techniques to escalate productivity and efficiency.

Tracecost: With insightful and innovative use of technology, Tracecost strives to provide big picture insights and solutions for companies of all sizes. It is a technology company that offers specialized products and services for construction and infrastructure companies such as process consulting, analytics, custom development and cloud management, thus, covers all facets of project execution.

Founded in 2019 by Prabh Paul, Madhvi Walia, and Sunny Vohra, the company was incepted by the rapidly growing demand for timely delivery of projects which is primarily driving the global infrastructure market in the direction of re-engineered processes and technologies. At its core, Tracecost specializes in problem-solving and reducing error by reliably offloading the manual work done by humans to a machine.

ArchChat: ArchChat is the world’s first chat platform for design and construction projects. It is one of a kind platform that brings architects, designers, project owners, engineering consultants, contractors, product manufacturers, their dealers and art galleries together. So they can be synced together and communicate about each and every aspect of their projects.

While conversing, project collaborators can convert any conversation to a task and improve project management. ArchChat has been launched to the design and construction industry after years of dedication and multiple iterations by the team behind it. There are many new innovations in ArchChat, for which global patents have been applied. The ArchChat team has not stopped innovating. ArchChat aims to reduce costs of design and construction projects by making collaboration, saving time so projects are completed earlier, creating new business opportunities and adding value for product sellers by connecting them to new buyers.

iCore: iCore helps construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects – safely, on time and with a budget. From project onboarding to billing and closeout, iCore’s simple and intuitive interface connects your team on a real-time centralized hub and on any device. A flagship product of CitrusLeaft, iCore is a construction business management software. Construction Companies and professional who work on high-risk projects can take help from the core.

iCore provides construction companies with tools such as: Data Management RFIs (Requests for Information) Daily Log Dashboard Contact Directory Punch List Developed to assist SMEs, this software has a user-friendly interface which presents remarkable features to non-tech users too. Moreover, it is also recognized as one of the Top 10 Construction Management Software by CIOReview in India.