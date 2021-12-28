Ratan Tata and his journey of success

Ratan Tata is celebrating his 84th birthday today. Born on 27th December, 1937, he has witnessed India’s birth and development as an independent country.

Ratan Tata’s father, Naval Tata, was Ratanji and Navajbai Tata’s adopted child. Naval Tata grew up at the J.N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. Ratan Tata’s parents divorced when he was ten years old in 1940, and he was raised by his grandmother. His grandmother was a major admirer of him.

Despite becoming the future chairman of the Tata Group, he began his career at the Tata Steel Division, where he worked alongside blue-collar workers. In 1971, Tata was named Director-in-Charge of the National Radio and Electronics Company Limited (NELCO), which was in desperate need of resuscitation, and he successfully turned it around.

The reason he is the inspiration of the modern age entrepreneurs and business persons is because of his charismatic leadership qualities. The reason why Tata does well because its employees and management adhere to its values. Ratan Tata has made sure that the huge conglomerate sticks to the Tata values. The mission of the company is “to improve the lives of the communities we serve globally.”

Ratan Tata took over the Tata Group in 1990 and implemented a series of changes to modernize the group’s business practices to compete successfully in the new era.

During his time, he merged all Tata enterprises, purchased numerous companies, notably Tetley and Jaguar Land Rover, and listed Tata Motors on the New York Stock Exchange, bringing the company international recognition.

India acquired its first indigenously made vehicle, the Indica, and its first compact car, the Nano, during his leadership.

Tata’s Nano, the world’s most cost-effective automobile, was developed when the company became worried about the safety of nuclear families traveling by two-wheeler.

Tata received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, in the year 2000. In 2004, he received the ‘Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.’

The International Distinguished Achievement Award, Honorary Fellowship of the London School of Economics and Political Science, Padma Vibhushan, Grand Officer of the Italian Republic’s Order of Merit, and others are among the honorary awards he has received.

This year has been significant for Ratan Tata as Tata Sons won the bid to acquire national carrier Air India. Ratan Tata took to Twitter and welcomed Air India.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Some of the famous quotes that Ratan Tata has shared to inspire and encourage people via social media are here: