Ranveer Singh: I’ve idolised Big B, SRK, Akshay Kumar since childhood

Superstar Ranveer Singh shared about the heroes who were his inspiration during his growing up. He said, he was mesmerized by on-screen personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have entertained the whole of India successfully hosted TV shows.

“Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I’ve idolized them since childhood and closely followed their journey,” says Ranveer.

Ranveer is going to host his first television show ‘Big Picture’. He feels that the same will help him connect with a larger audience.

The actor said: “I always recognized the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with the Big Picture to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience.

“I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television.”

Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ on the work front, which recreates India’s historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983. He also has Rohit Shetty’s comedy film ‘Cirkus’ and action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ in his bag.

He is also preparing for his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, directed by Divyang Thakkar.

(With inputs from IANS)