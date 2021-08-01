Pramod Kumar joins as General Manager North Central Railway

Pramod Kumar, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers(IRSEE ) has, on Friday, assumed the charge of General Manager of North Central Railway(NCR).

Pramod Kumar is an officer of the 1984 exam batch of Indian Engineering Services and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

Having his lien with Central Railway, He started his carrier as AEE/TD at Agra (during probation) for a short spell after which he worked in Junior & Senior scale at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

He worked in various disciplines of electrical engineering such as traction distribution, Maintenance & Operations of Locomotives, construction, general services at Jhansi & Jabalpur Divisions of Central Railway.

He pioneered in setting up of Electric Locoshed at New Katni Junction.

One of his notable contributions was the commissioning of the first high rise OHE of IR, while working as CPD/RE/Jaipur.

Apart from his vast experience in technical issues related to domain knowledge, Kumar has vast experience in general administration. He has served as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/NWR/ Jaipur, Divisional Railway Manager/NR/Moradabad, Sr. Deputy General Manager, Southern Railway and currently, he was serving as Additional General Manager/SECR /Bilaspur

Hailing from a village near Khurja, Bulandshahar district (UP), Kumar has an old association with North Central Railway and with the area served by NCR. Kumar is an alumnus of Dayal Bagh Educational Institute, Agra, from where he graduated in 1984 with a degree in BSc Engineering (Electrical).

He has served NC Railway at Jhansi Division during 2003-2006 and at NCR HQ in 2007-09.

His association with the Sangam city of Prayagraj dates back to 2006 when he served as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer, CORE and then NCR Headquarters as Chief Electric Service Engineer /Constn. up to 2009, where he was associated with planning and execution of various infrastructure works.

At a crucial juncture when NCR is passing through a vibrant phase with its focus on infrastructure expansion, electrification of missing links and strengthening of its health infrastructure among others, joining of Kumar as the new leader of NCR with his vast and varied experience is expected to give a fillip to the ongoing infrastructure works and streamlining train operations.

VK Tripathi, GM NER who was holding the additional charge of GM NCR for the past seven months post retirement of Rajiv Choudhry on 31st December 2020, welcomed Pramod Kumar and extended his best wishes for his new assignment.

After assuming charge, Pramod Kumar says that his priorities will be early completion of ongoing works with no time overruns and ensuring safe and efficient train operations over NCR.