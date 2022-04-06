Post pandemic strategies to enhance the pace of normalcy in hospitality sector

Every industry is back on its track as normalcy has prevailed after a long two and a half years of home stay lifestyle. The pandemic has been troublesome for every sector of the economy but the prime victims of the pandemic have been the hospitality sector.

Here are some strategies brought to you to revive your pace for normal times.

HOSTING EVENTS

We can organize different events like comedy nights, salsa nights, jazz nights, and belly dance nights and can host various exciting events that will compel our guests to visit our restaurant on that particular day. Merely hosting will not be enough, we will have to market the game well so that the news of the event reaches maximum people, hosting the event will not just bring in our regulars but also expose us to many potential new guests who will not only increase our restaurant sales for the night but in the long run as well.

RE-INVENT MENU

The menu is the most important internal marketing and sales tool a restaurant has to market its food and beverages to guests, it is the only piece of printed advertisement that we are virtually 100% sure will be read by the guest once placed in the guest’s hand, it can directly be influenced not only what they will order but ultimately how much they will spend. Menu design directly influences sales revenue. A properly designed menu makes these kinds of decisions easier and more accurate.

SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTIONS

Nowadays everyone is available on social media platforms, be it Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or any other, hence the best way to increase our restaurant sales is by harnessing this force and making our presence felt on these platforms.

PROVIDING OFFERS

One of the best means to attract already existing and new guests to our restaurant is surely by offering offers on all days and on special occasions, by giving complimentary stuff to the guest, inviting them on special occasions, trying to re-engage with the guest and make them feel special and wanted.

LEVERAGING ONLINE ORDERING

Many people now a day prefer to order food at home rather than going out and indulging in a sumptuous meal. Offering online food delivery would help increase our audience base and enable us to reach out to more potential guests.

PRICING IT RIGHT

The menu needs to be priced carefully while deciding on the menu pricing we must keep in mind the menu cost, the food cost, beverage cost, location, and the target audience.

UPSELLING

No matter how great business our restaurant is doing, chances are we would still want to increase the restaurant sales, one of the easiest ways to do so is through restaurant upselling. Upselling means convincing guests to upgrade their current to different or buy more items from the menu.

IMPROVING THE TABLE TURNOVER RATE

Initiative to increase restaurant sales is not limited to improving the guest’s orders, the other way to achieve higher sales is by optimizing the table turnover rate, this means increased numbers of guest’s that we will serve in a day, this can be achieved by accurate coordination within the F&B, so that the guest should not wait for long to get their placed orders.

ENSURING A STELLER GUEST EXPERIENCE

While a restaurant product is no doubt an essential factor that attracts and retains guests, it goes without saying that a stellar guest experience will have a lasting impression on their minds.

TURN YOUR EXISTING GUEST’S INTO PROMOTERS

Our existing guests can be our most prominent advocates, treat them well and they will in turn spread the word about how good our restaurant is.

STAFF RETENTION

These are hard times for everyone, be it, Employers or Employees, a unit runs with a coordinated team effort, staff retention, communication with the employees, taking their feedback, as they are the ones who actually interact with guests and take care of their requirements as ordered.

The new normal has seen people take a liking to outdoor spaces – they bring a breath of fresh air after almost three years of restricted social lives! Alfresco dining is indeed the number one trend that has been observed in various hot- spots in the capital like Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, and Pusa Road. We take pride in opening the biggest rooftop in Faridabad.

With the advent of technology and the growth of Instagram, C2C (consumer to consumer) feedback has taken an epitome in creating a brand’s reputation. This is all thanks to multiple channels of shared information like Google reviews, Zomato, Facebook, and the ace of spades, Instagram. We have been thankful to our viral launch party, the support of local influencers as well as the people who share their experiences online for making us the town’s most-followed restaurant on Instagram.

As 2021 saw traditional foods gaining more front page in the F&B industry, 2022 would be a lot more about Fusions. In 2022, people have become more experimental – they need something new and something different than what they have cooked in their homes during the lockdown. At Dorrance, we take our customers through a culinary journey with our penchant for dishes like Avocado Dahi Poori Shots, Roomali Roti Nacho Platter, and Garlic Chicken Tikka Tacos, and our special Pizzas also known as ‘Vizzas’. Apart from Fusion food, restaurants should also look out to include more healthy meals to offer – a selection of salads, low-fat shakes, vegan/gluten-free options, functional foods, etc.

(Aditya Bhardwaj, Founder of Baris, and Hitesh Bansal, Founder of Dorrance)