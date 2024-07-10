Career opportunities in hospitality: Navigating international placements

In the dynamic and ever-expanding world of hospitality, global mobility and career opportunities have become increasingly accessible and attractive for Indian youths.

The demand for international placements is growing steadily, and India is being looked upon as a favoured nation for the global workforce. Indian hospitality professionals have earned accolades across the globe, working with leading brands and demonstrating high-end skills in diverse service sectors.

Due to low entry barriers to countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Thailand, Singapore, Mauritius, etc, Indian hospitality professionals over the last decade have made a significant share of the international hiring pool.

Initially, only countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States, and Australia used to hire hospitality professionals from India. However, post-COVID-19 pandemic, due to an immense shortage of hospitality professionals in the host countries, great demand has started to come from countries such as Poland, Romania, Russia, the Caribbean Islands, Japan, China, etc. All of these countries are ready to open their doors to hospitality talent from India.

NSDC International is running a dedicated program for the Japanese market, with many candidates undergoing Japanese language training after securing job offers. Post completion of the language training, candidates will embark on a journey to Japan for hospitality jobs. THSC is closely working with NSDCI to source talent for the Japanese market.

THSC is bridging the gap between demand and supply by connecting international employers with hospitality institutes and training centres directly, providing career opportunities that result in higher earnings for students. Over 600+ students, in less than two years, have been offered such opportunities through this network, and more than 20+ brands have been able to hire the right candidates. Additionally, more than 1000+ students have been able to go directly through reputed hiring agencies.

The trends indicate more that tourism seems to be booming post-pandemic. The current system needs to be more robust for training and placement in the international market to help students get the right opportunities.

Global training – Institutes in India need to revise their curriculums to meet the needs of global standards. These can be customised for various markets with cultural and regional flavours.

Quality training – To ensure the training programs meet global standards, dedicated institutes need to be set up to provide students with diverse training environments and focus solely on programs for the international market. These can be set up in a PPP mode.

Eliminating spurious players – Many students/professionals fall into the trap of agencies that are not recognised or licensed to work in this segment. The government can focus on creating a national portal displaying all licensed hiring organisations, job requirements, interview schedules, etc., to ease the process.

By implementing this integrated model, we can foster greater aspirations among the youth to pursue careers in hospitality. This will not only bridge the demand-supply gap but also position India as the skills capital of the world, with our sector playing a pivotal role.

In conclusion, the global hospitality industry presents vast opportunities for those willing to explore them. With the right guidance, training, and support, we can help our youth tap into these opportunities and contribute significantly to the global hospitality landscape.

The writer is assistant manager- State Engagement, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council