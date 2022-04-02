All you need to know about soft pastel art

Different art forms make us realize thousands of things and force us to think differently. We might not be familiar with the art form but still, we love it. We sometimes even get biased and judge an artist’s work but they never differentiate between their imaginations which they have carved on paper. Every one of you might have been to an art museum and those who wouldn’t, have seen different art forms somewhere. But hang on! Do you know what is Soft pastel art? We are pretty sure many might not be knowing.

Therefore we are back with our article. All you need to do is read till the end. GO ON!

“Art is the lie that enables us to realize the truth.” – Pablo Picasso

What is Soft Pastel art?

Soft Pastel art is an art form that is done with soft pastels. Soft pastels are composed of pigment, water, and a smaller amount of chalk or artificial binder. They are very soft in texture and can create smooth, smudgy lines and intense color. This cannot be mixed on a palette and for this reason, many artists use an extensive range of colors. They are the traditional form of pastels and also the most used as they have a very high concentration of pigment.

Tips to Draw with Soft Pastels?

While drawing you have to keep many things in mind like choosing the correct paper, color strip, how you are using the colors, lines, and segments, darkening or brightening, the erasing technique, hatching, blending and mixing.

As Prasanna Narayanan, Artist says, “soft pastels allow us to draw casually. Not everything will be perfect from the word go, but it does not matter because soft pastel drawings can be easily corrected”.

Prasanna Narayanan is an artist whose many paintings are kept for review in exhibitions. She has made many paintings from soft pastels.

Here are some of her works: