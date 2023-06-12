Life of young Holocaust victim continues to inspire humanity

Today is the birth anniversary of Annelies Marie Frank, a Jewish girl whose life was tragically cut short due to the Holocaust of World War II. Better known as Anne Frank, the young Holocaust victim continues to inspire and captivate hearts worldwide even today.

Born on June 12, 1929, Anne Frank was immortalised by her diary which she left for posterity before her death. The diary, which she named “Kitty”, was discovered and published as a novel, “The Diary of a Young Girl”, posthumously in 1947. It’s said she received the diary as a gift from her father Otto Frank on her 13th birthday. In the diary, she would enumerate the experiences of her life’s journey till her death.

Published in 1947, the biographical account serves as a poignant testament to her indomitable spirit and unwavering hope in the face of adversity.

Life in hiding: Anne’s family moved to Amsterdam in 1933 after Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party came to power in Germany. They went into hiding in July 1942 in a secret annex concealed behind a bookcase in the office building of Anne’s father amid World War II to avoid deportation by the Nazis. However, they were eventually discovered and arrested on August 4, 1944. Anne Frank was then sent to Auschwitz, a concentration camp in Poland before being transferred to Germany.

Legacy and impact: Anne’s diary contains a detailed account of over two years of ordeal of the eight members of the family whilst in the secret annex – day-to-day challenges they encountered, their anxiety, fear and hope. Anne humanises the horrors of the Nazi regime through her eloquent portrayal of the heart-wrenching experiences with a deeply personal account of life in hiding.

Her legacy transcends time, reminding us of the power of resilience and the importance of cherishing our shared humanity. Her story stands out as a constant reminder to stand against injustice and to hold on to hope, even in the darkest of times. ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ has been published in more than 70 languages across the world. It has become one of the most widely read and inspiring books of history.

The Anne Frank House, located in Amsterdam, is now a museum dedicated to preserving Anne’s memory and educating visitors about the Holocaust. It is one of the most visited historical sites in the Netherlands. Her words continue to inspire people of all ages, reminding us of the enduring power of compassion, standing up against injustice, empathy, and the importance of cherishing our shared humanity.

Anne Frank died at a very young age of 16 because of typhus in February or March 1945 in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.