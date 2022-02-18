Lata Mangeshkar – Music was her prayer

Lataji’s melodious voice, her passion for singing, her joy, art and her creativity are with us forever.

We lost her body but she remains alive in our hearts. Lataji’s songs have given expression to the emotions of many of us and it will continue for generations to come. Such is the genius in the sound of her voice.

Osho says, “Remaining uncreative is almost a sin, because you exist and you don’t contribute. You eat, you occupy space, and you don’t contribute anything. My sannyasins have to be creators. And when you are indeep creative you are close to God. That’s what prayer really is, that’s what meditation is. God is the creator, and if you are not creators you will be far away from God. God knows only one language, the language of creativity. That’s why when you compose music, when you are utterly lost in it, something to the divine starts filtering out of your being. That is the joy of creativity, that’s the ecstasy“

Lataji clearly was the epitome of being creative. Osho sannyasins remember her with love and like they always do, they celebrate her death with music and silence.

“It is indeed a big loss to not only India but the entire Indian diaspora around the globe“, says Ma Prem Devyani of Osho Dham, and yet we know her creative genius will take Lataji to more beautiful realms of this cosmos. We will continue to celebrate her invisible presence for times to come on the waves of her music.

I remember reading what Osho once said to a musician- you are a musician. Let music be your meditation. This is your religion- not Mohammedanism, not Hinduism, not Christianity. Music is your religion. If you are a dancer then dance is your religion. If you are a singer then singing is your religion.

Lataji’s religion was singing; it was her prayer. She worshiped to the very end of her life and left her body to move forward in her journey towards herself.

Osho says, Let music be your meditation. Singing can be your religion.



Lata Mangeshkarji passed on to the other shore after turning 92, and the country is paying tributes in awe of the singing legend who regaled not only India but the whole Indian diaspora around the world for more than 7 decades. Osho sannyasins in Osho Dham New Delhi are conveying their heartfelt love to Bollywood’s nightingale.

