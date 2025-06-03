Korean Culture Centre presents ‘Taekwondo, Facing the World’ exhibition

An exhibition titled ‘Taekwondo, Facing the World’ was inaugurated at the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) here, an initiative aimed at shedding light on globalization of Taekwondo through its evolution into a competitive sport.

This exhibition on Monday showcased the remarkable journey of how Taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art, has evolved into a global sport practiced in more than 200 countries. Taekwondo gradually developed into a systematic form through competition and integration between dojangs (training halls) after the Korean War, and began to be competitive in the 1960s when it was adopted as an official event in the National Sports Festival.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H E Lee Seong-ho, who attended the event along with other dignitaries, said, “This exhibition celebrates the spirit and values of Taekwondo – discipline, perseverance, and self-control. I am especially happy to see the growing passion for Taekwondo among young people in India. What makes me even happier is that Indian athletes are already shining on the global stage.

“As we look ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Korea is committed to supporting Indian athletes in their pursuit for medals through technical training, guidance from experienced Korean masters, and modern coaching methods. We will open a branch of Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters, in Delhi soon. With over 150 million practitioners worldwide, Kukkiwon will be a strong partner in helping Taekwondo grow in India and in training the champions of tomorrow,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal, India Taekwondo president Namdev Sampat Shirgaonkar, and other officials from the Ministry of Culture and the Sports Authority of India, also attended the event.

“Taekowndo reflects a visionary leadership, and education must connect with culture. We say education is most powerful when it is experiential, and taekwondo instills in its students courtesy and indomitable spirit,” said Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu school, said.

In recent years, the growth of Taekwondo in India has been phenomenal with the country producing world-class athletes across all age groups. In May 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports officially recognised India Taekwondo as the national sports federation responsible for governing the sport in India. This marks a significant milestone in the development of Taekwondo in the country.

Korean Cultural Centre India has also been supporting Taekwondo classes in Indian primary and secondary schools since 2021, and as of 2025, a total of 3,287 students are learning Taekwondo through regular classes and after-school activities in 47 schools in 10 states and UTs including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The exhibition will be open to the public at the Korean Cultural Centre India gallery until August 1.