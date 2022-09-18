Kolkata Centre for Creativity hosts painting exhibition ‘Tigris- The Queen of Wildlife’ by Italian artists

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is showcasing the magnificence of the Royal Bengal Tiger through the lenses of Italian artists Maurizio Boscheri and Daniel Calovi.

Curated by Mario Liberali, the exhibition titled “Tigris- The Queen of Wildlife” is organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata in collaboration with the Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

The exhibition is part of the program to celebrate the 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations between Italy and India and will host a series of events such as painting and restoration workshops with local artists and students followed by a seminar on tiger conservation.

Talking about the exhibition curator Mario Liberali shared, “Seventeen oils and mixed media on canvas have been created on gold or silver leaf backgrounds, through traditional painting methods as well as the application of semi-precious stones, and in all of them the protagonist is one: the Royal Bengal Tiger, the national animal of India.”

This is for the first time the works of Maurizio Boscheri and Daniel Calovi are exhibited in India. The show also aims to create awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

The exhibition was inaugurated on September 16, in the presence of The Consul General of Italy in Kolkata, Gianluca Rubagotti and is open to the public from September 16 to September 24 at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

On September 17, 20 and 24, three workshops are being organised which focus on painting, application of mixed media on canvas and restoration. The workshops include art students from renowned art colleges across the city, joining Maurizio and Daniel in painting a subject taking inspiration from the works of these two renowned artists. On September 23, a seminar will be held with experts on tiger conservation and will be open to the general public.

During the workshops, the Italian artists will paint two canvases for the Durga Puja pandal of 71 Palli Baishakhi Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity, as a further demonstration of the strong bond between the two cultures.

The painting exhibition “Tigris- The Queen of wildlife” is open to the public from September 16 to September 24 at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity.