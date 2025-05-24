Kendra Dance Festival on revolutionising the artform of dance in polarising times

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, the Delhi – based cultural institution is putting up the “Kendra Dance Festival”.

Produced and directed by Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh, this year’s edition will be staged from 7 P.M. to 8.30 P.M. on Sunday, May 25th, Tuesday, May 27th and Thursday, May 28th, 2025 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

The schedule takes us on a journey following the performances of the legendary characters of Meera, Parikrama and Karna, with stories of devotion, morality, struggle, and transcendence that echo the very spirit that defines India today.

The first performance shall be that of Meera – with the meticulous work of folklorist Komal Kothari bringing the historical figure of the revolutionary poet – saint to life through indigenous Rajasthani and Gujarati dance and folk movements.

The following act shall be Parikrama’s, where the intricate choreographies of dance and martial arts – Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu – make the Parikrama delve into the elemental cycle of existence—life, death, and rebirth, echoing and mirroring the nation’s capacity to regenerate with strength after every trial.

In part inspired by the Panch Tattvas, and layered with insights from the Padma Purana, the production is a meditative journey that resonates deeply in times of renewal and reflection.

The final performance will be the poetry – echoing dance of the classical tragic figure of Karna. Inspired by Rashmi Rathi, the magnum opus of the legendary national poet, Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’, the performance mixes the raw intensity of Chhau and Kalaripayattu with the poetic tragedy of the mythological figure.

The productions are presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory—a professional ensemble of 15 full-time artists trained in SBKK’s distinctive style that fuses Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mayurbhanj Chhau, and various Indian folk forms. Each performance is enhanced by original musical compositions, intricately hand-crafted costumes, vivid set designs, and dramatic lighting—resulting in an immersive theatre experience.

The performances are a unique form of expressing and answering the nation’s current and pressing question – what is our identity? A nation asserts itself—not just through its borders, but through its identity. As the festival director and Chairperson Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh notes, “the recent events have reminded us of the price of freedom and the value of unity.

Through Meera, Parikrama, and Karna, we share stories that are rooted in Indian consciousness and resonate with our contemporary challenges. These are not just performances—they are acts of remembrance, strength, and cultural assertion.”

The Director of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Shri Jayant Kastuar also shared his views about this year’s festival, saying, “In times when the nation stands united with renewed strength and purpose, stories like Meera, Parikrama, and Karna remind us of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience rooted deep in our soul and culture.

These productions are more than performances; they are reflections of the values that bind us and a tribute to the spirit of India rising together.”