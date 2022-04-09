Kankatala sarees launches new collection of Kanchipuram lehengas with designer Mahitha Prasad

Queen of Sarees Kankatala brings out a unique edition of bespoke Kanchipuram lehengas this wedding season with leading bridal designer Mahitha Prasad. The edition features one-of-its-kind Kanchipuram Lehenga Choli and Dupatta sets created with craftsmanship for the modern Indian bride.

Each Kanchipuram silk is handpicked by the Kankatala family and designed by Mahitha Prasad making it a dream come true. The collection brings with it a limited edition of 20 unique designs and handloom combinations that amalgamate unique handlooms with Kanchipuram silk to create an artistic expression.

Some lehengas choli sets carry pieces of Maharashtra’s Paithani with Kanchipuram, whereas some bring elements of Banarasi silk and the others to feature breezy Organza fabrics as a dupatta with Kanchipuram Border creating a fusion like never seen before.

“We have been known for creating unique sarees and blouses for our customers for many years now and reinventing Indian wear is one of my passions. A lot of our customers have already brought Kankatala sarees to us and asked us to design them. Therefore, our customers and our team are equally thrilled about this association. Working with an amalgamation of weaves for this limited edition itself is a creatively challenging yet satisfying process for me. To play with so many handloom fabrics and translate them into wearable art has been truly exhilarating. We have already started getting bookings for customized Lehengas”, said Designer Mahitha Prasad.

“As a brand, we are constantly reinventing ourselves to suit the evolving needs of our patrons. A lot of our bride-to-be customers are fascinated with the idea of creating lehengas using handloom sarees. When we met Mahitha and saw her passion for designs, we knew that this collaboration will give the brides-to-be exactly what they need i.e., our handpicked handlooms and her bespoke designs. Each Lehenga that emerges from this collaboration is a unique piece to wear’, said Anirudh Kankatala, Director, Kankatala Sarees.

Kankatala has represented the age-old weaving techniques from more than 50 weaving clusters of India for more than 78 years and 3 generations. Known for pioneering trends since 1943, Kankatala has been evolving as per the trends and tastes of the Queens of Kankatala in India and around the world. Mahitha Prasad on the other hand has been known for impeccable designs and has been creating bespoke blouses and wedding wear for her brides since 2016. The collaboration of the two unique entities where Kankatala brings unique handpicked handlooms and Mahitha Prasad brings bespoke designs is extraordinary for the bride-to-be this season.

Queens of Kankatala can not only buy the designs that are already created but also share their vision of their wedding lehenga and Team Mahitha Prasad will create the design with Authentic.