India Art Festival returns to Delhi after two years

After a gap of almost two years, due to the pandemic, the most awaited event, India Art Festival (IAF) is back in Delhi. This contemporary art fair is being held from April 7-10, 2022 at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi from 11 am to 8 pm daily. The festival marks its sixth edition this year.

The viewers will get a chance to see a collection of captivating art pieces and sculptures by modern, contemporary, and traditional Indian artists, connecting galleries, dealers, and buyers, with artists, interior designers, architects, and art connoisseurs.

India Art Festival works to support and promote the artworks of living artists and acknowledges the work of many independent artists and sculptors.

This year the event has organised 30 stalls displaying paintings and sculptures, along with two dedicated stalls for individual sculpture artists. The show will be displaying over 150 sculptures this year. More than 100 master artists and 250 known as well as emerging artists will have their work displayed at the festival, making up a total of 3500 stunning works of art.

Several art galleries such as Gallerie Splash and Art Nouveau in Gurgaon, Gallery Pioneer and Vision Arts in New Delhi, Easel Stories in Noida, Studio3, and Rhythm Art in Mumbai, and Rabi Art Gallery in Santiniketan will be displaying the artworks by their Master artists.

India Art Festival brings together galleries, artists, private foundations, art charities, artists collectives, national institutions, cultural events, and festivals presenting the rich cultural history and development of the South Asian region to local and international audiences.

It is an amazing exhibition which one will surely love to explore. Here are a few snapshots from the exhibition: