IIT Roorkee commemorates World Mental Health Day with Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya

IIT Roorkee organised an exclusive interactive session with Ravi Kumar Dahiya, silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The session was held to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

The event was presided over by the General Secretary, Wellness Centre, Abhishek Kumar, who opened the session with a video clip of Dahiya showing his Olympic semi-final bout, which stunned everyone in the audience. Taking on the lead from there, Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, welcomed the guest of honour Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Prof Chaturvedi used the forum to discuss the significance of mental health and its impact on the physical and social wellbeing of humans. He further emphasized the need to be more open about mental health issues and de-stigmatise the same.

He added that one should not hesitate to take medical assistance or therapy in case of need or in the hour of utter helplessness. He also commended the exceptional work done by the Wellness Centre, ensuring the availability of mental health counsellors round the clock on-campus, whom students can approach to discuss their mental health and anxiety issues.

He stressed the need to give more importance to Mental health, pointing out that more development was required in this area.

Abhishek further took over the session and briefed everyone about the achievements and life history of Dahiya. Participants were astounded at the life struggles and challenges which Dahiya combatted to reach where he is today. The uplifting story of his comeback after an injury and winning gold at the World U23 Wrestling Championships 2018 was the highlight of the evening.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “The presence of Mr Dahiya made the event special. His final bout at Tokyo Olympics is an inspiration, it shows the difference mental health can make in our lives.”

At the end of the session, Dahiya answered students’ questions concerning approaching the challenges life throws at them. He advised everyone to not get distracted from their path to achieving their goals in life no matter how overwhelmingly difficult they appear.