Recogsquare, a start-up incubated and funded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has won the ‘Most Innovative Digital Rollout Award’ at the Global Fintech Innovation Awards, by IBS Intelligence for the start-up association with Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Recogsquare is an AI SaaS-backed eKYC and Video KYC platform that streamlines and automates individual onboarding and ID verification. Funded and incubated by TIDES business incubator at IIT Roorkee together with the support of the NIDHI Scheme of NSTEDB, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the app was awarded for the deployment of its KYC tools for a bank within three weeks helping them significantly reduce the customer drop-off rate.

The startup’s success demonstrates the potential of AI in making processes easy and efficient.

On the occasion, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “I am extremely pleased that Recogsquare, an IIT Roorkee startup has been conferred the Most Innovative Digital Rollout Award. AI is one of the fastest-growing frontiers in technology and good to see our startup being right on that frontier.”