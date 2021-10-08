Iconic ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ has fresh version prepared and sung by employees and officers of Indian Railways

The iconic “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” song has now another fresh version prepared and sung by employees and officers of Indian Railways comprising Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalists, Railways ministers and other well known railways personalities.

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh dedicated the new version of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ song to the nation through video conferencing on Friday here.

The new version of the song has been prepared by Railway employees and officers. It is part of the Railways ministry’s initiative to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence – Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- and to showcase Indian Railways’ achievements, developments and integration across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshana Jardosh said, “As a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this song represents Unity in Diversity. The new version of the song would not only motivate the Railway employees but also the entire Nation. It will also inspire future generations.”

“This song has been sung by Railway employees exclusively. Its video features various railway employees, renowned railway sportspersons, Tokyo Olympic medalists, renowned personalities, railway officers and Minister of Railways and Minister of State for Railways,” according to a Ministry of Railways note here.

The old version of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumahara’ was first broadcast on Independence Day in 1988. “Lyrics of the original song have been retained as it is, but music has been rendered in a new version. This song has been sung in 13 different languages so as to provide feeling of camaraderie throughout all zonal railways, the railways ministry note further added.

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma and other senior railway officers were also present on the occasion.