Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 29

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Today you need to relax and try to find happiness amongst close friends and family members. Investments made today will enhance your prosperity and financial security. Family members will be supportive but highly demanding. Relations with your sweetheart might get strained because of the interference of someone. Your communication skills would be impressive. Neighbors might expose the personal side of your married life today among your family and friends in a wrong way. Small business companies can treat their employees with a small party to lift up their mood.

Taurus

Start meditation and yoga for physical gain, especially mental toughness. If you wish to lead a smooth life and maintain a stable standard of living, then you need to remain attentive today regarding your finances. Social activity with your family would keep everybody in a relaxed and pleasant mood. You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. The wheel of time moves very fast. So learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. Your spouse might come under the adverse influence of others and fight with you, but your love and compassion will settle everything down. It is going to be a day with more religious activities such as visiting a temple, offering something to the needy, and practicing meditation.

Gemini

You will remain very active and agile today. Your health will fully support you today. A friend of yours can ask you to lend a big amount today. You helping him out can financially cripple you. A day full of happiness when the spouse makes efforts to give joy. Relations with your sweetheart might get strained because of the interference of someone. Today, you can sit with your family members and talk about many important issues in life. Your words may be bothersome for your family, but you will be able to derive a solution. Your spouse may disturb a plan or project of yours; don’t lose patience. Today, you can meet a close and old friend of yours and reminisce about the golden days of your past.

Cancer

Elders need to put their extra energy into positive use to reap good benefits. If you wish to lead a smooth life and maintain a stable standard of living, then you need to remain attentive today regarding your finances. Forcing your opinion on children could annoy them. It is better to make them understand so that they can accept it. Help someone to visualize himself succeeding in love. Good news most likely from a distant place expected by late evening. This day is like the spring of your life; full of romance, just you and your better half. A disciple is a must for success; you may start cultivating this virtue by organizing stuff in your room.

Leo

Maintaining your mental health-which is a prerequisite for spiritual life. Mind is the gateway of life because everything whether it is good/bad comes through the mind. It helps in solving life problems and endows one with requisite light. Monetary gains will be from various sources. You should do something exciting and different with people at home. Wrong communication or a message might make your day dull. Be careful not to make harsh comments in case you are pushed into an argument. Today, expenses might harm your relationship with your life partner. A perfect day to plan your future, as you may be relatively free; but try to keep your plans as practical as possible and avoid building castles.

Virgo

Chances of your recovering from physical illness are high which will enable you to participate in sports competitions. Although your financial conditions will remain strong today, you’ll have to keep in mind not to overspend or spend on unnecessary things. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause of mental stress. Your limitless love is very valuable to your beloved. Before starting any new task or project, talk to those who have gained ample experience in that field. If you have time today, meet them and seek their suggestions and advice. Your spouse will make you realize today that heaven is on earth. Today, you will feel like visiting hilly areas after watching a film or drama series.

Libra

Use your energy to help someone in distress. Remember-what is the use of this perishable body if no use is made of it for the benefit of others. An old friend can ask you for financial help today. However, your assistance can weaken your financial conditions. A quarrel with a neighbour would spoil your mood. But don’t lose your temper because it would only add fuel to the fire. No one can quarrel with you if you non-cooperate. Strive to maintain cordial relations. You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. Pending problems need to get sorted out soon and you know that you have to start somewhere- so think positively and start putting effort today. Your married life might get adversely influenced by your family today, but you both will manage to handle things intelligently. Today, your friend can help you escape big trouble.

Scorpio

Your mind will be disturbed by recent events. Meditation and yoga will prove to be beneficial for spiritual as well as physical gains. You will possess a considerable amount of money today, and with it, there will be the peace of mind. You can remain disturbed due to the behavior of any member of the family. You need to talk to them. Do not be vulgar to your girlfriend. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. You might experience a tough and bold side of your spouse today, which might make you feel uncomfortable. Gardening may give you a feeling of relaxation – it is important for the environment too.

Sagittarius

Only you know what is best for you- so be strong and bold and take quick decisions and be prepared to live with the results. Those who have borrowed money from anyone may have to repay the loan under any circumstances. In such a manner, it can weaken your economic situation. Your domestic scene will be somewhat unpredictable. Understand the feelings of your beloved today. Not giving time to important tasks and passing your time over useless things can prove fatal for you today. Life will be really exciting when your spouse will come to you forgetting all the tiffs, embracing you with love. Your children can do well in their academics if you support them.

Capricorn

Health will be perfect today. Today, with the help of a close friend, some businessmen are likely to gain monetary benefits. This money can overcome many of your troubles. Periods of tension may prevail but family support will help you. Your love partner will surprise you with something really beautiful today. You can spend your time with a friend of yours today, but you must avoid consuming alcohol during this time, as it is just a waste of time. Today, your partner might take you into the realm of a different world of love and sensations. Meeting a beautiful stranger on the trip can make you gain good experiences.

Aquarius

Today is not a very high-energy day for you and you will get irritated over small matters. A colleague of your office can steal one of your valuable items today. Hence, you need to remain careful and keep your items in check. Company of friends will provide comfort. Your energy levels will be high- as your beloved seems to bring you immense happiness. You will love walking under the clear sky and breathing clean air in your free time today. You will remain mentally calm, which will benefit you throughout the day. People around you might do something that will make your life-partner fall for you again. A family member can share a love-related problem with you today. You must listen to him/her diligently and try to give accurate advice and suggestions.

Pisces

Unexpected travel can be tiring which would make you frenzy. Massage your body with oil to give relief to muscles Those who commit tax evasion can get into big trouble today. Therefore, you are advised not to commit such acts. Older relatives are likely to make unreasonable demands. Your limitless love is very valuable to your beloved. Today you would be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring you gains far beyond your expectations. Your efforts to make your marital life better will show you the colors better than expectations today. You can navigate your life according to yourself only if you have the right thoughts and the right people around you.