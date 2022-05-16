Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Health will be perfect today. Today, you can learn the skill of accumulating and saving money and put it to the right use. Children and family are the focus of the day. Time, work, money, friends, family, and relatives; are all on one side and you with your partner will be on the other side today, all into each other. Your rivals at work will get the result of their bad deeds today. To make the day better, you also have to learn to take time out for yourself from your busy lifestyle. It is going to be a wonderful day with your spouse.

Taurus

Chances of your recovering from physical illness are high which will enable you to participate in sports competitions. People who had invested their money in the past are likely to benefit from that investment today. Fix up something exciting and entertaining for the latter half of the day. Love is just like spring; flowers, air, sunshine, butterflies. You will feel the romantic tickle today. You might meet a wonderful person at work today. Travel will be beneficial but expensive. Life becomes mesmerizing when your partner is awesome, you are going to experience it today.

Gemini

The feeling of hatred could prove costly. It not only undermines your tolerance power but also retards your discretion power and creates a permanent rift in a relationship. Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful today, otherwise, financial losses can occur. Proper dialogue and cooperation will improve the relationship with the spouse. Romantic influences are strong on the card today. Great day to implement new projects and plans. You can say something unknowingly that can hurt the sentiments of your family members. Regretful over this, you will spend all your time making up for it. Your spouse will make you realize today that heaven is on earth

Cancer

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Today financial losses seem likely if you invest in the words of others. Try to be reasonable, especially with people who love and care for you. You are going to make your life worthy by giving pleasure and forgiving past mistakes. Today, you will know the truth that why your boss is so rude to you always. It will feel really good. When you realize that you do not have ample time to spare for your family members or friends, you get upset. Even today you’ll feel the same way. Your better half will caress your weaknesses. It will make you feel ecstatic.

Leo

Keep your quarrelsome behaviour under control as it could destroy your relationship permanently. You can overcome this by promoting open-mindedness and shedding prejudices against anybody. Today, you can learn the skill of accumulating and saving money and put it to the right use. Proper dialogue and co-operation will improve the relationship with the spouse. Today your love blooms to show what a beautiful deed you have done. Good day for implementing new plans and ventures. You can spend your free time at the house of someone close to you in the evening. But during this time, you can feel bad about something said by them and come back earlier than expected. This is going to be the best day of your married life. You will experience the true ecstasy of love.

Virgo

Health can bloom by dealing gratification with others. Your creative talents will prove to be highly lucrative if put to proper use. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause for mental stress. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spot. Tact will be required while handling colleagues. It is okay to complete every task on time, as it gives you a room for yourself at the end of the day. Procrastinating every now and then only adds to the burden. Those who say that marriage is all about sex, they lie. Because today, you will know what true love is.

Libra

A wonderful day to do things that would make you feel good about yourself. Businessmen today may have some loss in trade. Also, you may have to spend money to improve your business. Some people will tend to promise more than they can deliver-Forget about such people who just talk and give no results. The day is fabulous in terms of your love life. Keep making love. Your working environment might change for good today. Those who live away from their home would prefer to spend their free time in a park or quiet place it the evening after completing their chores. Today, roses will look redder and violets will look bluer because intoxication of love is giving you a high.

Scorpio

Today you will have considerable time to do things to improve your health and looks Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefic placement of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Share your happiness with your parents. Let them feel worthwhile as feeling of loneliness and depression are erased. What do we live for if it is not to make life less difficult for eachother. A good communication or a message from your beloved or spouse will enhance your morale today. If you were trying to talk to someone at work since long, you might get lucky today. Your personality is slightly different from others, and you like to spend time alone. Today, you will get time for yourself, but will be occupied by office work. If you were craving for the love of your spouse, the day will bless you.

Sagittarius

Understand your true ability as you are not lacking strength but will. You seem to know exactly what people need and want from you-but try not to be too lavish in your spending today. Your childlike and honest behaviour would play a key role in solving family problems. Beloved will be in a romantic mood. Conscript yourself into short-term programs that will help you learn latest technologies and skills. Today you can spend some quality time with your spouse by taking a break from your work. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable.

Capricorn

Chances of your recovering from physical disorder are elevated which will facilitate you to participate in sports competitions. You need to accumulate your money and know when and where to spend wisely, otherwise you will have to repent in the coming time. Your family would come to your rescue and guide you at the time of crisis. You can learn some lessons by observing others who have mastered a practice. It is extremely helpful in strengthening self-confidence. Avoid being forceful in love affairs. Do not sign any business/legal document without reading between the lines. Your communication skills would be impressive. Some of your works might get hampered today due to the disturbed health of your spouse.

Aquarius

Few anxieties and discrepancy of opinion could leave you furious and uneasy. Stick to your budget to avoid financial restrictions. Give priorities to the needs of family members. Involve yourself to share their joy and sorrow to realize them that you care for them. Despite a lot of conflicts, your love life will be good today and you will be able to keep your partner happy. Your partner will be hard to deal with. Your magnetic-outgoing personality will capture hearts. You are going to have a soulful chit-chat with your spouse today.

Pisces

It is right time for the heart patients to quit coffee. Any further use would put excessive pressure on your heart. There is a possibility of money loss today, hence you are required to remain alert while making transactions or signing any document. Your problems will be serious- but people around you will not notice the pain you are going through-Probably they feel it is none of their business. Romance comes your way as friendship turns deeper. Keep your ears and eyes open when interacting with important people – as you could pick up a useful tip. You would like to spend your time with people close to your heart, but won’t be able to do so. After so many being-mean days, you and your spouse will fell for each other again.