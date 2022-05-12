Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12, 2022

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Psychological fear could unnerve you. Positive thinking and looking at the brighter side will keep it at bay. Together with your spouse, you can discuss finances and plan your wealth for your future. A very good day to harmonise your relations with your wife. In a family, both people involved should be totally committed to their love and trust in their relationship. Ready to take responsibility and communicate constructively. Don’t act like a slave in a love affair. Your hard work will show colours today at work. Your communication skills would be impressive. Your spouse might fight with you because you might forget to share something with him/her today.

Taurus

Today you feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy. Investment should be avoided today. Someone you live with could be frustrated and upset with your casual and unpredictable behaviour. No one can separate your love. An auspicious day to start new ventures. Natives of this zodiac sign are very interesting. Sometimes they will feel alive amidst their friends but would love to spend time alone at times. Adding to it, you’ll be able to take out some ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. It might become the best eve of your life with your spouse today.

Gemini

You will have to make an important decision today- which will make you tensed and highly nervous. Although no one prefers to lend or give away their money to anyone, you’ll feel relieved by lending your money to a person in need. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. May find someone to experience the ecstasy of love. You need to put your intelligence and influence to sort matters at work. You need to work on your shortcomings, and for this, you should make time for yourself. Your spouse is really in a good mood today. You might get a surprise.

Cancer

Start your day with a little exercise- It’s time you start feeling good about yourself- Make it a regular feature every day and try to stick to it. It’s another high-energy day and unexpected gains are foreseen. Spending time with family members would be enjoyable. Chances of facing the agony of love are on the cards today. Your colleagues will understand you better today than every day. Take advantage of your enormous confidence and go out and make some new contacts and friends. An old issue might crop up between you two during a humorous discussion, which will eventually convert into an argument.

Leo

If you feel overtly stressed-spend more time with children. Their warm embrace/cuddle or even an innocent smile would lift you from your woes. Those who were going through a financial crisis for a long time can attain money from anywhere today, which will eliminate several life problems in an instant. You are best to avoid issues that could cause arguments with loved ones. Sex appeal gives the desired result Use your expertise to solve your professional blocks. Your little effort could resolve the problem once and for all. You know the importance of personal space, and you are likely to get a lot of free time today. At this time, you can play a game or go to the gym. Your parents might bless your spouse with something really wonderful today, which will eventually enhance your married life.

Virgo

Unexpected travel can be tiring which would make you frenzy. Massage your body with oil to give relief to muscles You will possess a desire to earn quick money. Safeguard your interest when dealing with friends- business associates and relatives- as they might not be considerate of your needs. If you feel that your beloved does not understand you, then take some time out and spend it with them. Talk openly and speak out your heart clearly. Lots of love will prevail at your workplace today. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. Interference of outsiders will lead to disturbances in your married life.

Libra

Success from past ventures lifts your confidence. Together with your spouse, you can discuss finances and plan your wealth for your future. A quarrel with a neighbour would spoil your mood. But don’t lose your temper because it would only add fuel to the fire. No one can quarrel with you if you non-cooperate. Strive to maintain cordial relations. Your lover may get hurt about something you said. Before they get angry with you, realize your mistake and makeup with them. Those connected with art and theatre will find several new opportunities to give their creative best. You would like to spend your time with people close to your heart, but won’t be able to do so. Some think that married life is mostly about fights and sex, but today everything will be serene.

Scorpio

Energy wanes even as success seems closer at hand. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. Guests crowd your house for a pleasant and wonderful evening. Use your discretion and power in love today. You have done your work well- and now it’s time to collect the benefits that comes your way. You can waste your free time today surfing on your mobile or watching TV. Seeing this can annoy your spouse, as you will not show any interest in talking to them. You will feel the warmth of your life partner’s love today.

Sagittarius

Today you are under a magic spell of hope. You may get into a fight with your spouse today over money-related matters. However, you will fix everything with your calm attitude. Home improvement projects should be considered. Somebody may come between your love today. You will be honoured for some of your good deeds today at work. Today, you can come back from the office and get indulged in some of your favourite hobbies. This will calm you down. You might struggle in the morning to get ready due to power-cut or something else, but your spouse will come to your rescue.

Capricorn

Chances of recovering from physical illness are on the card. Natives who are employed will require a sustainable amount, but due to unnecessary expenditure done in the past, they won’t have enough. You will upset your spouse if you spend money on things that you don’t immediately require. Look forward to a new relationship for happiness You might do something really awesome at work today. If you live away from home due to your studies or job, then utilize your free time today by talking to your family members. During the conversation, you can also get emotional You may doubt the sincerity of your sweetheart, which will ruin the glory of your married life in the coming days.

Aquarius

Today is not a very high-energy day for you and you will get irritated over small matters. You should not lend your money to anyone without considering it, as it can create major problems in the future. By sharing your problems with your family members, you feel lightheaded. However, your ego doesn’t allow you to share numerous important things, which is not right. Doing so will only increase the troubles. A marriage proposal as your love life may turn into life long bond. An increase in responsibility seems likely on the professional front. Travelling will make you see new places and meet important people. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable.

Pisces

Work pressure and discord at home might bring some stress. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. Pending household jobs will take up some of your time. You will never forget this day in your entire life if you didn’t lose the opportunity of making love today. This is one of those great days when you will feel good at the workplace. Today, your colleagues will appreciate your work and your boss will also seem to be happy with your progress. Businessmen can also earn profits in business today. Natives of this zodiac sign should read some spiritual books in their free time today. By doing this, many of your troubles can be overcome. Your spouse might buy you something really special today.