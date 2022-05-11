Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 11

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Keep your quarrelsome behavior under control as it could mar your relationship permanently. You can overcome this by promoting open-mindedness and shedding prejudices against anybody. Married natives of this zodiac sign are likely to attain monetary benefits from their in-laws’ side today. Activities with friends will be enjoyable- but do not volunteer to spend- otherwise, you will reach home with empty pockets. You will be in a loving mood- so be sure to make special plans for you and your beloved. An increment in salary may lift your spirits. The time now to remove all your despair and complaints. Today, you can get so busy watching a movie on TV or mobile that you will forget to do your important tasks. Today, you will spend the best time of your life with your spouse.

Taurus

You have to let go of the past if you wish to get out of the sentimental mood that grips you today. It should be well understood that in the hour of grief, your accumulated wealth will only help you tackle the situation. Hence, start saving from today and avoid excessive spending. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring happy moments for the entire family. Romance on the card but sensual feelings may erupt which would spoil your relationship. Some of your best opportunities will come through new people you meet. Today, you will have free time on your hands, and you can use it to meditate. Therefore, you’ll remain mentally at peace today. Neighbours might expose the personal side of your married life today among your family and friends in a wrong way.

Gemini

Your childlike nature will surface and you will be in a playful mood. Today, your siblings can ask you for your financial help, but helping them can add to your financial burden. However, the situation will soon improve. Take some time out to deal with the problems of your children. One-sided infatuation will prove disastrous today. Adapt to new techniques to increase your work efficiency-Your style and unique ways of doing things will interest people who are watching you closely. Today, you will have ample time to spend with your spouse. Your lover will feel overwhelmed at the attention and love s/he will get. Your spouse might push you to go out when you are in no mood or vice versa, which will eventually make you feel irritated.

Cancer

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Lack of money can be the reason for discord in the family today. In such a situation, think well before talking to other family members and seek advice from them. Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. It is better to remain silent than waste your time babbling. Remember we give meaning to life through sensible activities. Let them feel you care for them. Your love story can take a new turn today, in which your partner can discuss the prospect of marriage with you. In this case, you must consider every aspect before taking any decision. A day of careful moves- so doesn’t present your ideas until you are sure they won’t fail. You will make up your mind to do some of your favourite things today but won’t be able to do so due to the abundance of work. Today, you will go back to your teenage with your spouse, remembering and having all that innocent fun again.

Leo

Try to control your emotions, especially anger. Today, there is a possibility of gaining monetary benefits, but due to your aggressive nature, you may not be able to earn as expected. Visiting your relatives would be much better than you thought. If you want your love life to remain strong and prosperous, then do not act or make opinions about your lover by listening to any third person. Natives who are working may have to face several problems at the workplace today. You will unknowingly make mistakes, thereby making you bear the brunt of your seniors. The day is expected to be normal for traders. In any case, you should not waste your precious time. Remember to cherish the time, as once it is gone, it won’t ever come back. Work pressure had been hampering your married life for a long. But today, all the grievances will vanish.

Virgo

Sheer pleasure and enjoyment for those venturing out to have fun. Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful today, otherwise, financial losses can occur. Your partners will lose patience if you neglect his/her opinions. You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. You will not get good results in the office today. Someone closer can betray you today, which can make you worried throughout the day. Favourable planets will bring you plenty of reasons to feel pleased today. After a bad phase of misunderstanding, the day will bless you with the love of your spouse in the evening.

Libra

Quit smoking as it would help you to remain physically sound. Investment needs to be made with a long-term perspective. Work hard for the welfare of your family. Your actions should be dictated by love and positive vision and not by greed. Avoid raising controversial issues, if you happen to go on a date today. Things seem nice at work. Your mood will stay good throughout the day. You can waste your free time on any useless activity. You and your partner really need some space for your married life.

Scorpio

A beneficial day and you may be able to find relief from a prolonged illness. Investment in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term gains. Family needs and requirements get neglected as you overstrain at the workplace Check the past few statuses of your love partner’s social media, and you will get a beautiful surprise. Work at the office will gain momentum as colleagues and seniors extend full cooperation. Today, you can feel happy to find an old item at home and spend the whole day cleaning that stuff. Today, you might get something in the morning, which will make your entire day amazing.

Sagittarius

Your energy level will be high. If you had invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price, which will help you earn profits. Make sure you have the approval of everyone before you make changes to your home environment. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. Today is a day for high performance and high profile. You need to take extra care of your luggage if you are travelling today. The day is exclusive to your regular married life, you will experience something unusual today.

Capricorn

Your hope will bloom like a rich delicate fragrant and dazzling flower. Investment in stocks and mutual funds recommended for long-term gains. Friends and family members provide you with assistance and love. Forgive bitter trifles in your love life. Don’t let anyone take credit for the jobs you do. You will love walking under the clear sky and breathing clean air in your free time today. You will remain mentally calm, which will benefit you throughout the day. You and your spouse will create the best memory of your married life today.

Aquarius

Your energy level will be high and you should use it to complete pending tasks. Your money comes to your work only when you stop yourself from spending extravagantly, today you can understand this thing well. There will be an important development in your personal front-which will bring jubilation for you and your entire family. Your day could be little upset because of interruptions of family members of your spouse. It is a favorable day, utilize the best of it at work. Excellent day for social as well as religious functions. Your spouse might tell you some not-so-good things about being with you today.

Pisces

You may get rid of prolonged illness. According to the household requirement, you can go out with your spouse to buy some valuable items, which can make your financial situation a bit tight. Unexpected news from a distant relative brightens up your day. Love and romance would keep you in a happy mood. Your mastery in the profession will be tested. You need to concentrate your efforts to give desired results. Natives of this zodiac sign are very interesting. Sometimes they will feel alive amidst their friends but would love to spend time alone at times. Adding to it, you’ll be able to take out some ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. Today, your better half will support you in the most critical thing of your life.