Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Harboring ill will against others will give mental tension. You should avoid these kinds of thoughts as these are life wasters and kill your efficiency. Watch your tendency to live for the day and to spend too much on entertainment. An evening with friends will be good for pleasure as well as some holiday planning. Sharing food with beloved in candlelight. It is the right time to channelise your energy to achieve professional targets. Natives of this zodiac sign are very interesting. Sometimes they will feel alive amidst their friends but would love to spend time alone at times. Adding to it, you’ll be able to take out some ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. Your life partner will put a lot many efforts today for you to make you the happiest.

Taurus

For a contented life improve your mental toughness. Put your extra money in a safe place that will promise you returns in times to come. New look- new outfit- new friends could be for you today. Avoid a hasty step in love. Plan out things nicely to get satisfactory results-Tension clouds your mind as you attempt to sort office problems. Today you will put your mind to the test- Some of you would get involved in playing Chess- Crosswords and others will write a story- poetry or work out some future plans. Your married life will get stressed today due to a lack of daily needs’ fulfillment. It could be about anything like food, cleaning, other household work, etc.

Gemini

Today you need to relax and try to find happiness amongst close friends and family members. Those who are associated with the milk industry are likely to benefit financially today. Your extravagant lifestyle could cause tensions at home so avoid late nights and spending too much on others. Romance seems to take a backseat today as your beloved behaves highly demanding. Your partner will be hard to deal with. You need to work on your shortcomings, and for this, you should make time for yourself. You will have a beautiful romantic day, but some health issues might trouble you.

Cancer

Charity work undertaken today will bring mental peace and comfort. Money position will improve later in the day. Social activity with your family would keep everybody in a relaxed and pleasant mood. New romance uplifts your spirits and keeps you in a cheerful mood. Joint ventures made today would be beneficial eventually, but you will face some major opposition from partners. You are likely to pick up a nice dress material for yourself if you go shopping today. Your life partner will put a lot many efforts today for you to make you the happiest.

Leo

Do not shout for the sake of your health. You should look twice at the investment schemes that are presented to you today. Evenings with friends will be highly entertaining and filled with pleasure. Be careful somebody may flirt with you. A journey undertaken for better career prospects may materialise. Take your parental permission before doing so otherwise, they may object later on. You can watch a movie in your spare time. However, you’ll feel like you have wasted your time by watching this movie as you won’t like it. Your spouse might tell you some not-so-good things about being with you today.

Virgo

For a contented life improve your mental toughness. Today instead of just sitting around-why not getting involved in something- which will improve your earning power. Unexpected good news will lift your spirits. Sharing the news with your family members would also rejuvenate them. Love journey sweet but short-lived You might get compliments at work. During the night today, you would like to get away from your home and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your married life might get adversely influenced by your family today, but you both will manage to handle things intelligently.

Libra

You would get relief from the tensions and strains of life which you have been experiencing for a long. It is the right time to change your life style to permanently keep them a bay. Finances improve later in the day. Minor changes around the house will be undertaken to improve the look of it. Your lover may get hurt about something you said. Before they get angry with you, realize your mistake and makeup with them. Associate with people who are established and can give you insight into future trends. Looking at the position of the Moon, it can be said that you’ll have a lot of free time on your hands today, but won’t be able to utilize it as you want. After a long time, you and your partner will spend a peaceful day together with no fights and arguments but only love.

Scorpio

Health will be perfect today. You will be in the mood to travel and spend money- but you will be sorry if you do. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. Handle things properly as the mood of your spouse does not sound very good. Don’t waste your precious time just making plans- but move and start implementing these plans as well. You have spare time today for socializing and follow up with things that you love doing the most. Married life comes with some side effects; you may face some today.

Sagittarius

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Investment in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. You will also make important contacts through friends. You can experience the pain of love. Those connected with art and theatre will find several new opportunities to give their creative best. Those who live away from their home would prefer to spend their free time in a park or quiet place in the evening after completing their chores. Today, you will get ample time to make love with your better half, but your health might suffer.

Capricorn

Money position and financial problems are however a source of tension. Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefic placement of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Good time to get involved in activities that include youngsters. Sudden romantic encounters are foreseen today. Your hard work will be rewarded as you are likely to get a promotion. Don’t think about the monetary gains because, in the long run, you will be the beneficiary. Traveling will make you see new places and meet important people. Looks like, the day is better than normal days with your life partner.

Aquarius

Try to control your impulsive and stubborn nature, especially at the party as it may spoil the mood of the party. At the beginning of the day, you may suffer from any financial loss, which can spoil the whole day. Think before sharing your confidential information with your spouse. If possible, try to avoid it as she might reveal it to someone else. Behave properly while going out with your mate. Think twice before you take on any new project. Unexpected travel for some proves to be hectic and stressful. If you didn’t ask your spouse before creating any plan today, you might get an adverse reaction.

Pisces

Misusing personal relations to fulfill your expectations would annoy your wife. Use what you already have before rushing out to buy more. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause of mental stress. The day is filled with joy and happiness with a lovely message. After a difficult phase, the day will surprise you with something beautiful at work. You may waste your free time in unnecessary arguments, which will make you upset at the end of the day. Marriage had never been so wonderful before today.