Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Your childhood memories would keep you engaged. In the process, you could give yourself unnecessary mental tension. One of your major anxiety and stress will stem from having lost the capacity to be occasionally childlike. The court will make decisions in your favor today if you were involved in a case regarding money-related matters. It will benefit you financially. Children help you complete household jobs. Be alert as chances of losing friendships are high on the card today. The elders of this zodiac sign can go and meet their old friends today in their free time. You might experience a tough and bold side of your spouse today, which might make you feel uncomfortable. When you spend a bit more time with your family than usual, there is always a possibility of some friction arising. Try to avoid this friction today.

Taurus

You will be loaded with energy and will do something extraordinary today. Today, your siblings can ask you for your financial help, but helping them can add to your financial burden. However, the situation will soon improve. Relatives will provide support and lift the burden that bothering your mind. You need to spend time with your beloved to know and understand each other better. Today, some of your friends can come over to your house and spend time with you. However, it won’t be good for you to consume toxic substances such as alcohol, cigarettes, etc. during this time. Looks like, the day is better than normal days with your life partner. Today, you may feel that your lover is turning reluctant and getting away from you.

Gemini

You are unable to make any progress because of your pessimistic attitude. It is high time for you to realise that worry has retarded your thinking power. Look at the brighter side and you will see a definite change in your discretion. Surplus money should be invested in real estate. A gift from an overseas relative will make you happy. Help someone to visualize himself succeeding in love. Your magnetic-outgoing personality will capture hearts. Your life partner might care extra for you like an angel today. You might take a flight into unbound creativity with some good time spent in writing.

Cancer

Your smile will work as a trouble-shooter against depression. Together with your spouse, you can discuss finances and plan your wealth for your future. Overindulgence in outdoor activities at the cost of studies could invite the wrath of your parents. Planning a career is as important as games. Better to balance both to please your parents. Your boyfriend or girlfriend may remain angry today because of their familial conditions. Try to calm them down by talking. Don’t make hasty decisions that you will regret later in your life. Today, the tiff between you and your spouse might come to a halt just because of a good beautiful memory. So, don’t miss remembering the old beautiful days during a heated argument. You will be able to enjoy your day to the fullest without any company.

Leo

You should destroy your negative thoughts before they become mental illnesses. You can get rid of them by involving yourself in some donation and charity work that would give you complete mental satisfaction. You can become capable of earning money with anyone’s help. All you need is to believe in yourself. A gift from an overseas relative will make you happy. Don’t bend to the unnecessary demands of your love. Today, you can come back from the office and get indulged in some of your favorite hobbies. This will calm you down. You will spend a relaxed day with your spouse. You want to do a lot many things, yet you may be postponing everything important today. Take some action before the day is over, or you might feel you have wasted the entire day.

Virgo

Chances of your recovering from physical illness are high which will enable you to participate in sports competition. You are very likely to attain monetary benefits from your mother’s side today. It is possible for your maternal uncle or maternal grandfather to help you financially. Family members will be very demanding. Unexpected romantic inclination. Your competitive nature will enable you to win any contest you enter. Your life partner will put a lot many efforts today for you to make you the happiest. Today, you can be surprised to know some interesting facts related to your country.

Libra

Involve yourself in some donation and charity work for mental peace. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you can offer profitable returns. Those seeking emotional reassurances may find their elders coming to their aid. Beloved will be in a romantic mood. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others- but don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you at all. Your life partner will put a lot many efforts today for you to make you the happiest. Getting stuck in someone’s company that you do not enjoy much might irritate you. So, choose wisely who you go out with.

Scorpio

A beneficial day and you may be able to find relief from a prolonged illness. New sources of income will generate through people you know. Your extravagant lifestyle could cause tensions at home so avoid late nights and spending too much on others. Your eyes light up with joy and heart beat fast as you meet your dream girl today. Excellent day for social as well as religious functions. Marriage had never been so wonderful before today. Today, you will love looking at the open, clear sky while laying on the roof of your house. This is how you will enjoy your free time.

Sagittarius

Try to get out of your office early and do things that you really enjoy. Finances improve later in the day. Family members will hold a special place in your life. Behave decently with your sweetheart today. You can take out time for yourself from your packed schedule and go out with your life partner. However, there can be small conflicts between you two during this time. Your married life will get stressed today due to a lack of daily needs. It could be about anything like food, cleaning, other household work, etc. The beginning of your day will be spectacular, which will make you energetic throughout the day.

Capricorn

A company of humourous relatives will lessen your tension and give you much-needed relief. You are fortunate to have these kinds of relatives. A colleague of your office can steal one of your valuable items today. Hence, you need to remain careful and keep your items in check. Social activity in the evening will turn out to be much better than you expected. Experience pious and pure love. You should learn to spend some time with the younger members of your family. Not doing this can hinder your efforts for familial peace. The day is really great for your married life. Let your partner know how much you love him/her. Watching movies on TV and chit-chatting with your near and dear ones – what can be better than this? It is the kind of a day you may have today if you try a bit.

Aquarius

You may get rid of your tension. Important people will be ready to finance anything that has a special class to it. Some of you are likely to purchase jewelry or a home appliance. You will get to see a new wonderful side of your love partner. The tension-filled day when several differences might crop up with close associates. Love after marriage sounds difficult, but it is happening with you throughout the day. A day for doing nothing, just enjoying existence and feeling a sense of gratitude – if you do not force yourself in doing unnecessary things.

Pisces

Take the support of family members to relieve your tension. Accept their help gracefully. You must not bottle up feelings and pressure within. Sharing your problems frequently would help you. Those who still haven’t received their salaries can get worried regarding money matters, and ask any of their friends for a loan. Joyful time with family and friends Your smiles have no meaning-laughter have no sound-heart forgets to beat as you miss the company Looking at the position of the Moon, it can be said that you’ll have a lot of free time on your hands today, but won’t be able to utilize it as you want. Your married life is no fun these days; talk to your partner and plan something really cool. Do not force yourself on your lover in case s/he doesn’t want to talk to you. Give them time, as the situation will improve itself.