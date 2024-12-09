Heritage Transport Museum marks 11 years with stunning exhibitions

The Heritage Transport Museum in Gurgaon celebrated its 11th anniversary with an unforgettable art, culture, and innovation showcase.

Founded by visionary Tarun Thakral, the museum unveiled two captivating exhibitions “Light Years Ahead” and “Prints of the Divine”, offering visitors a journey through the brilliance of design and the spirituality of tradition within the context of India’s cultural and technological journey.

Since its inception in 2013, the museum has brought India’s vibrant transportation history to life. From the timeless charm of Palkis and Ikkas to the luxury of vintage cars and sleek two-wheelers, the museum offers an immersive and fascinating experience, captivating visitors with stories of innovation and evolution.

“Ten years ago, India faced a challenge with lack of private museums. This museum is first-of-its-kind on such a large scale. Looking back at these 11 years, I feel incredibly proud, especially considering the remarkable number of visitors we have received, 1.5 million, which is truly overwhelming,” Thakral told The Statesman.

He went on to explain, “Indians are known for their ‘jugaad,’ and I applied that same spirit here. I imported parts from abroad to ensure the authenticity of the vehicles, and we worked with the best restorers. Railway parts were restored by retired railway professionals. We carefully selected the right people for the job, and that’s how we achieved such great results. Overall, the journey has yielded the best possible outcome.”

At its 11th Anniversary celebration, the Heritage Transport Museum presented Prints of the Divine, an exhibition featuring rare oleographs, lithographic plates, and postcards by renowned artists Raja Ravi Varma and M.V. Dhurandhar. The exhibition showcased the exquisite artistry of Raja Ravi Varma, including his iconic first copper plate painting, Shakuntala’s Birth, captivating visitors with the timeless beauty of Indian art.

Rama Varma Thampuran, Prince of Kilimanoor Palace and a descendant of Raja Ravi Varma, graced the event as the Chief Guest, representing the legacy of the legendary artist. Speaking to The Statesman, he remarked, “Raja Ravi Varma continues to live among us, shaping modern trends with his enduring influence. He is a national treasure and, in my view, the most influential artist in India’s history.”

Discussing his initiative, the Ramavarma Foundation for Art and Culture, he shared that the foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the extraordinary artistic contributions of Raja Ravi Varma. “Through the foundation, we’ve established a platform called the Raja Ravi Varma Temple of Art, which serves as a space to celebrate and encourage all forms of artistic and cultural expression,” he added.

During our conversation with Prem Kandwal, the exhibition curator, he shared, “The most challenging aspect of being an art curator is sourcing literature and locating artefacts. A significant portion of my time is dedicated to researching and preserving these treasures. However, this work brings me immense personal satisfaction; it feels like a spiritual connection with God, as though the divine is guiding me to promote the divine.”

The event also showcased “Light Years Ahead,” an immersive exhibition by renowned artist Vishal K. Dar. This collection features sculptural installations designed as totems from an alternate cultural realm. The glowing pieces draw the viewer in with their luminous presence, leading us through the darkness while sparking curiosity and intrigue.

Celebrating 11 years, the Heritage Transport Museum has set a remarkable benchmark in interpretation, exhibition, and communication. Committed to offering visitors a truly enjoyable and engaging experience, the museum continues to captivate and educate, making history come alive in the most inspiring way.