Guide Dog Day: An occasion to celebrate bond between man and his best friend

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend. The dog not only helps its owner with day-to-day tasks but also protects him from harm and provides consistent emotional support like no one else. Guide dog trainers work hard to help these loyal partners of humans to hone their skills.

The International Guide Dog Day aims to express gratitude to the dogs and appreciation for the hard work the dogs in general and the guide dogs in particular put in to serve their masters.

So, get ready to learn a bit about and celebrate International Guide Dog Day!

History of International Guide Dog Day

It is assumed that guide dogs have been around since 79 AD. During an excavation in Pompeii, Italy, paintings of guide dogs of that period were found. In the paintings, the dogs are shown being used to help the blind.

Historians and anthropologists observe the mention of guide dogs in children’s stories and nursery rhymes. Guide dogs were used over centuries in many countries such as in ancient China and medieval Europe, during the 1700s and 1800s to be precise.

However, even though the guide dogs had been used in the past, it wasn’t until the mid-1800s that some of the first legislation recognising guide dogs started to appear. One such activity was noted in 1838 when the British Parliament exempted licence fees for shepherds’ dogs and “those kept by the blind as guides”.

This type of legislation encourages those who keep dogs that help them with their work or with disabilities. Further, in other countries like Russia and North America guide dogs used to help visually impaired people lost in snow-covered areas finding their way back to their residential areas for a long time now. These dogs have skills which include leading a blind person around an area, assisting with a hobby, picking up dropped items, providing emotional comfort during their service and much more.

The International Guide Dog Day is observed to commemorate the work that these service dogs provide to people with visual disabilities everywhere. This is why guide dogs are considered some of the best service dogs to have.

How to celebrate International Guide Dog Day

The International Guide Dog Day provides many opportunities to celebrate the day in support of the community that trains and benefits from guide dogs. People observe the day by learning how trainers train these dogs and showing support to their trainers.

Educating yourself about these dogs can help prevent accidents and misunderstandings, especially for those disabled.

Here are some interesting facts about Guide Dogs.

The most common guide dog breeds are German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers. Sometimes poodles are even used. Training and socialising the guide dogs begin when they are young puppies, often when the pups reach about eight weeks. Some organisations even have their own breeding facilities.

However, it’s not advisable to pet or domesticate a working guide dog. While the guide dogs are in their harnesses, they are at work and can be distracted if people try to pet them.

Adopt a former guide dog

One great way to celebrate the International Guide Dog Day is to consider supporting the dogs which haven’t made it through training by adopting them. This is possible even for people who don’t need their own guide dog but still want a dog to adopt a dog that couldn’t complete their training and give them a new home.

Make a Donation to a guide dog organisation

Donate money to a local guide dog training organisation.