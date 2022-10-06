Graphic novel ‘WE Mean Business – 20 Women Entrepreneurs, 20 Stories’ set to launch on 15th Oct

The graphic novel “WE Mean Business – 20 Women Entrepreneurs, 20 Stories” is set to launch at Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam on the 15th of October, in New Delhi.

The novel is an anthology of graphic narratives by and of twenty inspiring businesswomen from across India. Based on extensive interviews conducted over a year, these visual retellings convey the diverse life stories and lifeworlds of their protagonists as they chose to narrate them.

These are stories of ambitious women defying expectations and claiming space. Here, you will meet steel traders, factory owners, potters, YouTubers, weavers, and several others as their diverse trajectories unfold in non-metropolitan India.

The entrepreneurs featured in the book come from tier II & tier III cities of India including regions like North-East India, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, various business sectors, and diverse backgrounds, each illustrated in a unique visual style.

The novel has been authored by celebrated graphic artist and illustrator Vishwajyoti Ghosh, alongside Shrutika Mathur and Nishtha Vadehra, and is co-published by Yoda Press, New Delhi, and printed by Fortune Print Services, New Delhi. The graphic novel will be available in two languages- English and Hindi on Amazon.