DRDO providing latest technology to armed forces

The modernization projects are being progressed as per the approved capital acquisition plan and in terms of extant Defence Procurement Procedure.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 3, 2021 4:00 am

(Image: Facebook/@DPIDRDO)

DRDO has developed state-of-the-art platforms, weapon systems and sensors in the country which in turn have led to improving the combat capabilities and providing technological edge to the Armed Forces.

DRDO has taken projects for the development of Products/Systems in various technology domains.

Some of them are as follows:

  • Missiles Systems
  • Airborne Early Warning & Surveillance
  • Fighter Aircrafts
  • Armoured Fighting Vehicles
  • Bridging and Mining Systems
  • Guided Munitions
  • Artillery Guns & Rockets,
  • Small Arms & Ammunitions
  • Advanced Torpedoes &Advanced Sonar Suite
  • Electronic Warfare (EW)
  • Long Range Radars
  • Artificial Intelligence-based Systems etc.

An amount of Rs 1,11,463.21 crore has been allocated under Capital Acquisition Head (Modernisation) of Defence Services in BE 2021-22. This is an increase of Rs 21, 415.41crore (23.78%) over BE 2020-21 allocations.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Kanta Kardam in Rajya Sabha today.

