DRDO providing latest technology to armed forces

DRDO has developed state-of-the-art platforms, weapon systems and sensors in the country which in turn have led to improving the combat capabilities and providing technological edge to the Armed Forces.

DRDO has taken projects for the development of Products/Systems in various technology domains.

Some of them are as follows:

Missiles Systems

Airborne Early Warning & Surveillance

Fighter Aircrafts

Armoured Fighting Vehicles

Bridging and Mining Systems

Guided Munitions

Artillery Guns & Rockets,

Small Arms & Ammunitions

Advanced Torpedoes &Advanced Sonar Suite

Electronic Warfare (EW)

Long Range Radars

Artificial Intelligence-based Systems etc.

An amount of Rs 1,11,463.21 crore has been allocated under Capital Acquisition Head (Modernisation) of Defence Services in BE 2021-22. This is an increase of Rs 21, 415.41crore (23.78%) over BE 2020-21 allocations.

The modernization projects are being progressed as per the approved capital acquisition plan and in terms of extant Defence Procurement Procedure.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Kanta Kardam in Rajya Sabha today.