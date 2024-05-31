Delhi Metro Museum organizes motivational talk

The Delhi Metro Museum on Friday organised a motivational talk by noted Speaker, ex Army Officer, Adventure Sports Enthusiast and Author Navin Gulia.

About 200 children from different parts of NCR attended the event.

Gulia encouraged the children to work hard and develop self confidence & positivity. Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD DMRC, Dr. Shalini Singh, President DLWO also attended the event and addressed the children.

Gulia was a victim of an accident on the last day of his course at the Indian Military Academy which produces officers of the Indian Army.

Just a day away from becoming a proud officer of the army, he had a spinal cord injury which rendered him paraplegic.