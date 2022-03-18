CITY vs VILLAGE: Shift of Culture

So, finally, today’s holi is over. We hope you might have enjoyed it a lot. But did you notice something? Yes, you are thinking right we are hinting about the changes in the celebration practice. The changes that are coming in the culture.

Earlier the city people were known for not knowing the importance of culture and festivals in life. Village people always use to mention that for city people it is just a holiday. City people don’t know the importance of sitting with family and celebrating the festival.

However, now in the recent era, this seems to be shifting towards the village. Now all these are happening with the village people. The celebration of the festival is degrading every year in the village.

If you ever ask your father or mother how they use to celebrate the festival at their age, then you will see a spark in their eyes and a smile on their face. They will share those happy moments which have not been lost somewhere.

Now those traditional values rooted in village soil have shifted to the city’s building. Every festival is celebrated with more enthusiasm in the cities than in villages. there is more activeness in city people, they celebrate every moment with a craze.

Earlier, we used to listen that, from marking out dates for festive shopping to planning cheat days, people in small towns know just how to squeeze in time for festivities despite their busy routine. On the other hand, you can expect a long to-do list from most people residing in metro cities, if you ask them about their celebration plans. It’s all about priorities, folks! But these are slowly changing as city people are more into planning and getting time out of their busy schedule.

So, somewhere now the city is winning the match in the competition of CITY vs VILLAGE. The culture is shifting to the town.