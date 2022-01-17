Stereotypes: Breaking out of a pigeonhole

From the day we are born, we have been told what and how everything has been functioning and in what ways they are accepted in our society and where do we stand as an individual. These are the preconceived notions served to us on a screen of the reality through which we start to see the world. This is how our brain is conditioned to constantly sort and label the world around us. It’s like our culture has handed this coloring book of caricatures to us, so early during our brain development that we grow unwittingly of its influence upon our way of being and our regard for others. This cannot be undone or cannot be eliminated completely. However, from a young age, we must be given learnings – how not to hold on tightly to our stereotypes – how can we change our thinking – around breaking out of that pigeonhole when presented with new information or facts.

Definitely, understanding the working of the things, convections or labels in our environment and people is crucial for our survival. Without our preconceptions, we would be so overwhelmed by raw reality and will be paralyzed by our limiting processing powers. A three-month-old baby will always prefer the faces of people who share the same skin color over the faces of those who don’t. When we are adolescents, we start to differentiate between different groups and communities, we have been told by our guardians who is right and who is wrong for us. This is how we create biases, prejudices, and compartments for things and people in our environment. And this is how we build our sense of safety and choose right from wrong for ourselves through the filters of our beliefs.

These stereotypes have been built from generations and passed to the newer ones. However, this stereotypical thinking has many downsides too. As we grow older, these ideas are constantly reinforced upon us by popular culture, our social environments, and even our language and symbolism. It blinds our vision to see what is beyond the horizon. It creates inequality, giving rise to subjugation, casteism, racism, gender inequality, etc.

It has always been a challenge for scientists, physiologists, social-reformers, sociologists to break down the cliches and the norms even though we are always told to be unbiased or impartial. Actually, it is an inescapable part of what it means to be a human and how our brain has been conditioned. It is impractical to be always perfectly rational and unbiased as we are humans and our capabilities are limited unless we deliberately choose to break the set norms.

A stereotypical person always has a generalized belief about a particular category of people. In reality, every individual has secret biases in their brains, and for sure these preconceptions affect our sense of self. So the question that arises here is how can we make the best out of both – stereotypical and non-stereotypical thinking as we require both for evolution. How can we overcome our biases, offering hope for a future where stereotypes are less prevalent and the world is fairer for everyone.

What does it take to appreciate reality unblinded by our preconceptions?

Questions, asking as many questions as possible around that ‘pigeonhole’, accepting the new while holding on to our stereotypes lightly, understanding that they are only stereotypes, so we can modify them gladly. To realize, also, understand more and more clearly the roots of our stereotypes. From where those ideas came into the picture, why do we believe in them, what ideas had brought them to our ancestors or our parents, or in our society, how they came to us. Asking these questions and finding their answers can help any individual to understand the norms that have been set up already. Being skeptical and analytical of those books, the fashion, the trend, mythologies, pictures, and phrases.

Thinking more analytically and creatively can help widen the horizons of preconceived notions.

Detect and understand your prejudices/stereotypes

What is the quality of our stereotypes? Are they friendly? Are they hateful? Are the norms we are holding tightly benefiting ourselves or others? Do they evoke love, compassion, or kindness, or do they bring in the subjugation of any form, vices, hatred among different social groups? We must educate ourselves and the younger ones, keeping in mind the answers to these questions.