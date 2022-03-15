Book Review: Religion, Mythology, and Mysteries; ‘The Hidden Hindu’ has all of them

Religion, mysticism, mythology in context to the contemporary world, a world of imagination, or a world beyond our imagination. The world of Om Shashtri is interestingly complex and fascinating.

As the author has said, “On the very first page of the book, Anand Sir has quoted that- An unputdownable work where timeless Hindu mythology meets science fiction.” The book indeed is a perfect match for those who wish to read mythology with a touch of science fiction.

Talking about the plot of the story, Prithvi, a twenty-one-old, is searching for a mysterious middle-aged Aghori, Om Shashtri, who was captured transported to a high-tech facility on an isolated Indian island. When the Aghori was drugged and hypnotised for interrogation by a team of specialists, he claimed to have witnessed all four yugas (the epochs in Hinduism) and participated in the events of both Ramayana and Mahabharta.

Om’s revelations of his incredible past that defied the laws of mortality left everyone baffled. The team discovered that Om was in search of other immortals from every yuga. These bizarre secrets, if revealed, could shake up ancient beliefs and alter the course of the future. So, who is Om Shashtri? Why was he captured? Why is Prithvi looking for him? In order to get the answers to these questions, you’ve to read this book.

If you are someone who is ready to accept science fiction stirred with Indian mythology, ‘The Hidden Hindu’ by Akshat Gupta is a perfect match for you.

About the author: Despite being a third-generation hotelier and not really an avid reader during childhood, Akshat Gupta, who has written five film scripts, and is the author of the forthcoming book ‘The Hidden Hindu’, the first of the trilogy that is set to be published in English (Penguin Random House India) and Hindi simultaneously, admits that writing has been a companion during the most trying times.

“A personal event in 2014 shattered me completely and it was writing that gave me solace,” says Gupta, the first Indian author to have given the visual rights (to Dhoni Entertainment) of a trilogy before the launch and release of the book.