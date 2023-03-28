Blooming almond trees in Kashmir a treat for eyes

Spring has triggered a riot of colour in the Kashmir Valley with almond buds sprouting into lovely white and light-pink blossoms. Almond and cherry, which bloom between the months of February and March, herald the arrival of spring in the Valley after a harsh winter season.

The almond blossom is has become a big draw for a large number of visitors who can be seen taking selfies in the orchards. Almond tree is one of the fastest growing trees whose magnificent flower attracts both locals and tourists.

Colourful almond blossoms in Srinagar’s downtown Badamwari, Mughal Gardens, Budgam and other areas have become into a cynosure of all eyes.

Badamwari has become an important spring tourist attraction. Spread in an area of about 38 acres on the foothills of the Hari Parbat, it has more than 1000 almond trees currently in full bloom.

More than three lakh tourists and locals visited Badamwari last spring and the number is expected to go up this time around.

The flowers shed by almond trees become a feast for sheep and goats grazing in the area.

The current ample bloom indicates a good almond crop this season.