The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) presented the Lilavati Award 2020 on April 11 at an event held at the AICTE auditorium, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, felicitated the winners.

Based on the theme ‘Women Empowerment’, AICTE finalized the winners from a total of 456 entries who competed across 6 sub-themes, which include, Women’s Health, Self-Defense, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy, Women Entrepreneurship, and Legal Awareness.

After analyzing the initial entries, the top 10 entries under each sub-theme were invited for presentation before the two committees headed by Prof Sushma Yadava, Vice-Chancellor, BPS Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Khanpur Kalan, Haryana and Dr Vinita S. Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya.

SWEAT (Sona Women Entrepreneurship and Training) from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu won the contest in the Women Entrepreneurship’ sub-theme. Under the ‘Digital Literacy’ sub-theme, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth won the contest.

Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune won the award under the ‘Literacy’ sub-theme. WIT Women Health Coalition from Walchand Institute of Technology, Maharashtra won the award under the ‘Women’s Health’ sub-theme. Radiant Seetha from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College won the contest in the ‘Legal Awareness’ sub-theme. Finally, Paritrana from St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu won the award for the ‘Self Defense’ sub-theme.

Ramesh Pokhriyal lauded everyone for their efforts and congratulated all the 456 teams who participated in the contest.